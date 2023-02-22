Sam Fender net worth

What is Sam Fender's Net Worth?

Sam Fender is an English singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $4 million. Sam Fender released his debut studio album, the UK number-one hit "Hypersonic Missiles," in 2019. He had another number-one hit with his second album, "Seventeen Going Under," released in 2021. Fender has also worked as a model and actor, having appeared in the television series "Vera" and "Wolfblood" and in campaigns for various apparel brands.

Early Life and Education

Sam Fender was born on April 25, 1994 in North Shields, England to nurse Shirley and electrician Alan. He has an older brother named Liam. The family was musically inclined, with Fender's father being a singer-songwriter and musician who performed locally. However, Fender had a difficult childhood and adolescence due to many factors, including his mother's abandonment and his coming up in a neighborhood marked by heavy drug use. At John Spence Community High School, he was bullied for being overweight. Fender coped by performing music, and when he was 12 he began playing guitar with his friend Dean Thompson. Soon, he was writing his own songs as well. Fender eventually reunited with his mother and started playing at his brother's open mic nights. He went on to attend Whitley Bay High School, where he made many friends who were also interested in music.

Career Beginnings

Realizing he needed to support himself due to his financially struggling family, Fender worked at a local restaurant and pub while he was still in school. He eventually dropped out of school to help his mother, who had developed fibromyalgia and a mental illness. At the age of 18, Fender started performing paid gigs at restaurants. He also taught guitar lessons and worked at a call center. While performing at Low Lights Tavern, Fender was spotted by music manager Owain Davies, who took him on as his client. This led to a series of cross-country gigs for Fender throughout 2013. The next year, after being diagnosed with a serious immune disorder, Fender decided to take some years off to recover and refocus. During that time, he devoted himself to songwriting.

First Singles and Debut EP

In early 2017, Fender released his debut single, "Play God." He subsequently went on tour with his band and supported other artists. Fender went on to release his singles "Friday Fighting" and "Start Again." In mid-2018, he signed to Polydor Records; later in the year, he released the singles "Dead Boys" and "That Sound." Both of those tracks were included on his debut EP, "Dead Boys," which came out in November of 2018. Other songs on the EP included "Spice" and "Poundshop Kardashians." Fender followed the release by going on a headline tour.

Debut Studio Album and Tours

Following a long promotional campaign that included his first North American tour and several performances on UK and US television, Fender finally released his debut studio album, "Hypersonic Missiles," in September of 2019. A major hit, it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. It was supported by the singles "Will We Talk?," "The Borders," and the title track. To build on his success, Fender went on a second North American tour and did a 20-date headlining tour of the UK and Ireland. He went on another headlining tour in early 2020 across Europe.

Seventeen Going Under

In the summer of 2021, Fender released the track "Seventeen Going Under," the lead single from his upcoming second studio album of the same name. He later released the singles "Get You Down" and "Spit of You." In October, he released his second album, which like his first debuted atop the UK Albums Chart. It also debuted at number one in Scotland, number four in Ireland, and number six in Germany. Fender went on to embark on many tours in the UK. In 2022, he announced his first headline stadium show, to be held in mid-2023 at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Musical Style and Influences

Fender's music is characterized broadly as rock, leaning heavily toward the sounds of indie rock, pop rock, and various post-punk genres. Vocally, he is distinguished by his thick Geordie accent and high tenor singing voice. As a songwriter, Fender has been noted for writing tracks as if they were stories, using highly descriptive and emotive language to convey challenging personal and social experiences. He has cited Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Jeff Buckley, and Aretha Franklin, among many others, as being influential to his music.

Other Activities

Before he broke out as a singer-songwriter and musician, Fender acted on some television shows. In 2011, he appeared in the pilot of the ITV crime series "Vera," and the next year appeared in an episode of the teen fantasy series "Wolfblood." After that, Fender decided to put his acting career on hold. Later, in 2018, he started modeling, making appearances in such UK fashion magazines as the Last Magazine and F Word. Fender has also modeled for many apparel brands, including Frame, Martine Rose, Nike, Champion, Levi's, Umbro, Converse, and Dunhill. In 2021, he created his own clothing line in partnership with Barbour International.