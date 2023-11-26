Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Sep 16, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Yorba Linda Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 3 in (1.62 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Dancer, Author, Choreographer, Fashion designer, TV Personality Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Sabrina Bryan's Net Worth

Sabrina Bryan is an American singer, actress, author, songwriter, fashion designer, choreographer, dancer, and television personality who has a net worth of $2 million. Sabrina Bryan first became famous as a member of the Disney girl group The Cheetah Girls, and she starred in the 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie "The Cheetah Girls" as well as its sequels "The Cheetah Girls 2" (2006) and "The Cheetah Girls: One World" (2008).

Sabrina began performing at the age of 7, and she started out as a dancer. She has appeared in the films "Mostly Ghostly" (2007), "The Next Dance" (2014), "I Think My Babysitter's an Alien" (2015), and "A Deadly Dance" (2019), the TV movies "Mrs. Santa Claus" (1996) and "Driving Me Crazy" (2000), and the television series "The Bold and the Beautiful" (2002). Bryan also voiced Pamela Hamster on the animated Disney Channel series "Fish Hooks" (2010–2012). Sabrina competed on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" during its fifth season in 2007 and on the All-Stars edition in 2012. She has starred in the live Las Vegas version of "Dancing With The Stars" at The Tropicana Casino as well. Bryan co-wrote the 2008 young adult novel "Princess of Gossip" with Julia DeVillers.

Early Life

Sabrina Bryan was born Reba Sabrina Hinojos on September 16, 1984, in Yorba Linda, California. Her heritage is Mexican on her father's side and Caucasian on her mother's side, and she has a sister, Starr. Sabrina graduated from Esperanza High School in 2002, then she studied advertising and public relations at Chapman University in Orange, where she joined the Delta Gamma sorority. Bryan trained at La Habra's Hart Academy of Dance.

Early Career

In 1996, Sabrina had an uncredited role in the film "Matilda" and appeared in the TV movie "Mrs. Santa Claus." She followed those projects with roles in the TV movies "King's Pawn" (1999) and "Driving Me Crazy" (2000), and she guest-starred on "The Geena Davis Show," "The Jersey," and "Grounded for Life" in 2001. The following year, Bryan played Alisa Cordova in seven episodes of the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." She starred as Dorinda "Do" Thomas in 2003's "The Cheetah Girls," 2006's "The Cheetah Girls 2," and 2008's "The Cheetah Girls: One World."

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls franchise was based on a young adult book series by Deborah Gregory about a pop group. The group, which formed in 2003, featured Sabrina, Raven Symone, Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon. The first movie's soundtrack peaked at #33 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and topped the Soundtrack Albums and Kid Albums charts. The 2× Platinum album sold over two million copies in the U.S.

In 2005, The Cheetah Girls released the holiday album "Cheetah-licious Christmas," which reached #74 on the "Billboard" 200 chart.

The 2006 soundtrack for "The Cheetah Girls 2" reached #5 on that chart and was certified Platinum in the U.S., Gold in Argentina, and Silver in the U.K. "The Cheetah Girls: One World" soundtrack peaked at #13 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The group also released the 2007 album "TCG," and it reached #44 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The Cheetah Girls disbanded in 2009 to focus on solo projects.

Other Work

During her time with The Cheetah Girls, Sabrina also appeared in the film "Mostly Ghostly" (2007) and guest-starred on "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (2008). In 2007, she competed on "Dancing with the Stars," and Bryan and her dancing partner Mark Ballas were eliminated sixth. Sabrina returned to "Dancing with the Stars" in 2012 for its All-Stars edition after being chosen by the public, and she was eliminated sixth again, that time with dancing partner Louis Van Amstel. Sabrina also took part in the "Soft Scrub Dancing with the Stars Live Tour" and the "Dancing with the Stars" Las Vegas show. She released the 2005 workout DVD "Byou," which featured the tagline "Be Happy, Be Healthy – BYOU!," and in 2009, she appeared in the film "Help Me, Help You." Bryan guest-starred on "Supah Ninjas" in 2013, then she appeared in the films "The Next Dance" (2014), "I Think My Babysitter's an Alien" (2015), and "A Deadly Dance" (2019). Sabrina performed on the "Mrs. Santa Claus" soundtrack as well as the soundtracks for the film "Sydney White" and the TV movie "Twitches Too," which were both released in 2007. She also appeared on the album "Disney Channel Hits: Take 2" (2005) and the soundtrack for "The Disney Channel Games" (2008).

Personal Life

Sabrina began dating Jordan Lundberg, a strategic accounts manager, in 2011, and they became engaged in April 2017. The couple wed on October 6, 2018, at Wayne Newton's Las Vegas home. They welcomed daughter Comillia Monroe on August 31, 2020, and son Ledger Grey on May 2, 2023. When she was pregnant with Comillia, Bryan was diagnosed with Bell's palsy after her vision blurred while filling out baby shower invitations. When Comillia was two weeks old, she contracted meningitis. Sabrina told "People" magazine, "I went to pick her up and she was so hot. Her whole body was fire. I was like, 'Something is wrong.' We were out the door in two minutes." Doctors performed a spinal tap on Comillia, and she spent 14 days in the pediatric intensive care unit at Children's Hospital of Orange County. Bryan said of the experience, "We are so grateful because it could have been so much worse. We got a warrior princess." In 2008, Sabrina was the spokesperson for Mission Foods' Healthy Kids Challenge, which involved educating children about simple ways to stay healthy through physical activity and nutrition.