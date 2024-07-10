What is Ryan Bingham's Net Worth?

Ryan Bingham is an award-winning American singer, songwriter, and guitarist who has a net worth of $3 million. Since landing his first record deal in 2007, Ryan Bingham has released six studio albums and has been named the Artist of the Year by the American Music Association in 2010. His music can be heard on the soundtrack of films like "Crazy Heart."

Early Life

Ryan Bingham was born on March 31, 1981, in Hobbs, New Mexico. His family moved to the Midland area of West Texas when he was a child and then relocated to Houston. He attended Westfield High School in Houston. At the age of 16, Bingham's mother purchased him his first guitar. Though he loved music, he did not begin playing the guitar for an entire year until he embarked on a hitchhiking trip with his father in Texas in hopes of finding work. He brought his guitar with him and began learning how to play during this time. After high school, he enrolled at Tarleton State University and began riding on the rodeo team. He began learning more music during this time and playing local gigs in the area. While at Tarleton State, Bingham learned from a friend that there may be a job available for him in Paris, France at the Disneyland Resort there. He bought a one way ticket to France and arrived only to find the job was no longer available. However, he found a few local gigs and earned enough money to fly back to Texas.

Career

After arriving in Texas, he began playing music with some friends around Fort Worth, forming the band the Dead Horses. After one of his gigs, Marc Ford, of the band the Black Crowes, approached Bingham with an offer to record an album. He then released "Wishbone Saloon" and "Dead Horses" before being signed to Lost Highway Records. With them, he issued his first major label debut, "Mescalito," in 2007.

In June 2009, Ryan Bingham and The Dead Horses released a second studio album called "Roadhouse Sun" via Lost Highway Records. It was also produced by Ford. Bingham also performed two songs for the soundtrack of the movie "Crazy Heart," including "I Don't Know" and "The Weary Kind." He also had a small role in the film. In 2010, Bingham was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "The Weary Kind." The song also won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Original Song, the 2010 Grammy award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media, and Song of the Year at the 9th Annual American Music Association awards.

Bingham released his third album with the Dead Horses, "Junky Star," in August 2010. The album debuted in the Top 20 of the "Billboard 200" chart and in the Top 10 of the "Billboard Rock Album" chart, making the album Bingham's highest-charting release to date.

In 2012, Bingham and the Dead Horses parted ways and he released a new album, "Tomorrowland," on his own label. The album included the singles "Heart of Rhythm" and "Guess Who's Knockin." In 2013, his song "For Anyone's Sake," appeared in the closing credits of the feature film "Joe" starring Nicolas Cage. He wrote the song for the film and it was included on its soundtrack. The same year, he wrote and recorded "Until I'm One With You," the theme song for the FX television series "The Bridge."

In 2014, Bingham starred opposite Imogen Poots in the independent film "A Country Called Home," which was co-written and directed by his then-wife, Anna Axster. He wrote the film's title track. In 2015, he released his fifth studio album, "Fear and Saturday Night." The following year, in 2016, he recorded his first live album, "Ryan Bingham Live," at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. The show was also filmed and streamed live by Amazon Music.

In December 2018, Bingham announced he would be releasing a sixth studio album the following year. "American Love Song" was released in February 2019. The album reached the fourth spot on both the US Indie and US Folk charts. In March 2020, Bingham began posting various covers of songs during the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic on his YouTube channel. He also began releasing new songs on his channel and continued doing so until the end of 2020.

In addition to his music career, Bingham took a bigger step into acting when he was cast in the series "Yellowstone" in 2018 as the character Walker. His performance has received positive reviews.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Bingham has experienced tragedy in his life, as his father died by suicide and his mother by alcoholism. His album, "Tomorrowland," is about his parents. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. He announced in March 2015 that they were expecting their first child together. They later had two more children together.

On June 29, 2021, Bingham filed for divorce from his wife after 12 years of marriage. Bingham began dating his fellow "Yellowstone" co-star Hassie Harrison in April 2023.

In 2013, Ryan and his then-wife Anna Axster paid $1.36 million for a home in Topanga, California. They sold this home in September 2021 for $2.45 million.