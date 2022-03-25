Rosé (Roseanne Park) Net Worth:

What is Rosé's net worth?

Rosé is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer who has a net worth of $18 million. She is based in South Korea and has had success both as a solo artist and a member of the girl group Blackpink. With Blackpink, Rosé has released the studio albums "Blackpink in Your Area" (2018) and "The Album" (2020) and hit singles such as "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," and "How You Like That." She released the solo single album "R" in 2021, and it was certified 2× Platinum in South Korea.

Rosé appeared in a 2019 ad for the MMORPG gaming app "Perfect World Mobile," and she has modeled for Kiss Me, a Korean cosmetics brand, as well as the Korean clothing brands 5252 BY OIOI and OIOICOLLECTION. In 2020, she was named the global ambassador for the luxury fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, and in 2021, she became a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. Rosé competed on the South Korean singing competition "King of Masked Singer" in 2017, and she guest-starred on the South Korean television series "Sea of Hope" in 2021.

Early Life

Rosé was born Roseanne Park Chaeyoung on February 11, 1997, in Auckland, New Zealand. Her parents, Mason (a lawyer) and Clare, are South Korean immigrants, and she has an older sister named Alice. When Rosé was 7 years old, the family relocated to Melbourne, Australia. She graduated from Kew East Primary School in 2009, then she studied law at Canterbury Girls' Secondary College. She began singing and playing piano and guitar during her childhood, and she sang in church choirs. In 2012, 15-year-old Rosé went to a Sydney audition for YG Entertainment, a South Korean record label, and she was ranked #1 out of 700 performers. Within two months of that audition, she left school, signed with YG Entertainment as a trainee, and moved to South Korea. Later that year, she was featured on her labelmate G-Dragon's single "Without You," which reached #15 on the "Billboard" Korea K-pop Hot 100 chart and #10 on the South Korean Gaon Music Chart.

Career

After four years of training with at YG Entertainment, Rosé was announced as the final member of Blackpink in 2016. The group also included Jennie (Jennie Kim), Jisoo (Kim Ji-soo), and Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), and they released the single album "Square One" in August 2016. The album featured the Silver (in Japan) single "Boombayah" and the #1 single (in South Korea) "Whistle." Blackpink released three more single albums, 2016's "Square Two," 2018's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," and 2020's "How You Like That," and "How You Like That" went Platinum in South Korea. Their 2018 EP "Square Up" was also certified Platinum in South Korea, and it reached #1 there; the EP topped the U.S. "Billboard" World Albums chart as well. The single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" reached #1 in South Korea, Malaysia, and on the "Billboard" World Digital Songs chart. In December 2018, they released their debut studio album, "Blackpink in Your Area," and it reached #9 on Japan's Oricon Albums Chart. The group followed their first studio album with the 2x Platinum (in South Korea) EP "Kill This Love," and the title track went Silver in the U.K. and Gold in Japan. In October 2020, Blackpink released the studio album "The Album," which was certified Million in South Korea and Gold in the U.K. "The Album" cracked the top 10 in more than 20 countries and featured the hit singles "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" (with Selena Gomez), and "Lovesick Girls."

Rosé released the solo single album "R" in March 2021, and it reached #2 in South Korea and #10 in Croatia. Within 24 hours of the release of her music video "On the Ground," it had garnered more than 41 million views. The single reached #70 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, making it the highest-charting track by a female Korean solo artist in the U.S. During its first week of release, "R" sold 448,089 copies, setting the record for first-week sales by a female Korean solo artist. In 2021, Rosé also appeared on the U.S. TV series "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and in the documentary "Blackpink: The Movie."

Awards and Records

Blackpink has won more than 80 awards, including eight BreakTudo Awards, nine Gaon Chart Music Awards, six Golden Disc Awards, five Melon Music Awards, and eight Mnet Asian Music Awards. The band received E! People's Choice Awards for The Concert Tour of 2019, The Group of 2019, and The Music Video of 2019 ("Kill This Love"), and in 2018, Blackpink was named K-Style Icon at the "Elle" Style Awards. The group has also won a Gold Derby Award for Best New Artist (2021), an iHeartRadio Music Award for Favorite Music Video Choreography for "Kill This Love" (2020), an MTV Video Music Award for Song of Summer for "How You Like That" (2020), and a Teen Choice Award for Choice Song: Group for "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" (2019). Blackpink set Guinness World Records for Most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, Most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, and Most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube for "How You Like That" in 2020 and Most subscribers for a band on YouTube in 2021.

As a solo artist, in 2021, Rosé won an Asian Pop Music Award for Best Music Video (Overseas) for "On the Ground," a BreakTudo Award for International Revelation, Joox Malaysia Top Music Awards for Top 5 K-Pop Hits (Mid Year) for "On the Ground" and "Gone," and an Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Dance Performance – Solo for "On the Ground." She was inducted into the Starlight Hall of Fame (Korea) at the 2021 Weibo Starlight Awards, and she won an Artist Award (Female Solo) at the 2022 Hanteo Music Awards. Rosé has also received nominations from the Gaon Chart Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, Joox Thailand Music Awards, Melon Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Millennial Awards, Nickelodeon Mexico Kids' Choice Awards, and Seoul Music Awards. In 2021, she set Guinness World Records for First artist to reach number one on a "Billboard" Global chart as a soloist and as part of a group and Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist for "On the Ground."