Rosalía Net Worth

What is Rosalía's Net Worth?

Rosalía is a Spanish singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Rosalía rose to fame in the late 2010s with her albums "Los Ángeles" and "El Mal Querer." She has had numerous successful singles, including "Con Altura," "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí," "La Fama," and "Saoko," and has collaborated with a variety of other popular artists. Rosalía has earned many accolades for her work, including multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

Early Life and Education

Rosalía was born as Rosalia Vila Tobella on September 25, 1992 in Sant Cugat del Vallès, Catalonia, Spain, the youngest daughter of Pilar and José. She was raised in Sant Esteve Sesrovires with her sister Pili. Passionate about the performing arts as a child, Rosalía started her musical education at the Taller de Músics academy. She went on to attend the Raval school before transferring to the Catalonia College of Music. During this time, Rosalía sang at weddings and bars.

Career Beginnings

When she was 15, Rosalía competed on the television program "Tú Sí Que Vales." She later became the lead vocalist of a flamenco group called Kejaleo, with which she released the album "Alaire" in 2013. Rosalía went on to collaborate with a number of artists over the subsequent years, including La Fura dels Baus, Alfredo Lagos, and C. Tangana. She also sang the jingle for a campaign by the clothing brand Desigual.

Los Ángeles

In 2016, Rosalía signed with the Universal Music Group and moved to California. She subsequently released her debut studio album, "Los Ángeles," in early 2017. Supported by the singles "Catalina" and "De Plata," the flamenco-inspired album was a significant hit in Spain. Rosalía went on to tour with her record producer Raül Refree to promote the album.

El Mal Querer

Rosalía was launched to international stardom with the release of her second album, 2018's "El Mal Querer." Serving as the singer's baccalaureate project at the Catalonia College of Music, the album peaked at number one on both the Spanish Albums chart and the US Billboard Latin Pop Albums chart. It was supported by five singles: "Malamente," "Pienso en tu Mirá," "Di Mi Nombre," "Bagdad," and "De Aquí No Sales." Highly acclaimed by critics, "El Mal Querer" went on to win six Latin Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. It also won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Further Singles and Albums

In 2019, Rosalía had multiple hit singles, including "Con Altura," "Aute Cuture," "Millionària," and "Yo x Ti, Tú x Mí." She was also featured on the remix of Travis Scott's hit "Highest in the Room." Rosalía reunited with Scott on the 2020 single "TKN," which became her first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. She had another entry on the chart as a featured artist on the remix of Sech's "Relación." Also in 2020, Rosalía collaborated with Bad Bunny on the song "La Noche de Anoche," which the two performed on "Saturday Night Live." In early 2021, she collaborated with Billie Eilish on the song "Lo Vas a Olvidar."

Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," in March of 2022. It was preceded by the release of the promotional singles "Hentai" and "Candy." The album's lead single was "La Fama," featuring the Weeknd; it was a major success worldwide. Other singles were "Saoko" and "Chicken Teriyaki." The album itself also had a strong commercial performance, cracking the top 40 in both the UK and US. "Motomami" went on to win four Latin Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album. In early 2023, Rosalía released the single "LLYLM" and the EP "RR," a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

Style and Influences

Rosalía's music exhibits the influences of myriad genres, including folk, pop, flamenco, and reggaeton. Meanwhile, her visual inspiration stems from both Spanish tradition and Japanese culture. She has also adapted Romani customs as part of her style, and has recreated religious portraits, contemporary paintings, and movie scenes in her musical work. A film buff, she has mentioned Pedro Almodóvar and Andrei Tarkovsky as her favorite filmmakers. In terms of the musical artists who have influenced her most heavily, Rosalía has cited Camarón de la Isla, Björk, La Niña de los Peines, Rihanna, Shakira, and James Blake, among many others.

Personal Life

Previously, from 2016 to 2018, Rosalía dated Spanish rapper and songwriter C. Tangana. The pair co-wrote most of the songs on Rosalía's sophomore album "El Mal Querer." In late 2019, Rosalía began dating Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro, with whom she has also professionally collaborated. The two got engaged in March of 2023 upon the release of their EP "RR."