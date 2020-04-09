Rosa Lopez Net Worth

How much is Rosa Lopez Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesSingers
Rosa Lopez Net Worth:
$5 Million

Rosa Lopez net worth: Rosa Lopez is a Spanish singer who has a net worth of $5 million. She is perhaps best known for winning the reality TV series Operacion Triunfo in 2001.

Rosa Lopez was born in Lachar, Spain in January 1981. Her musical styles include R&B, dance, pop, and disco. Lopez represented Spain in the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest. Her debut studio album Rosa was released in 2002 and reached #1 in Spain and was certified 5x platinum. Rosa Lopez released the album Ahora in 2003 and it reached #1 in Spain and was 2x platinum. She released the album Ojala in 2004 which reached #4 in Spain. Her albums Me siento viva in 2006 and Promesas in 2008 both reached #2 in Spain. Rosa Lopez released the albums Propiedad de nadie in 2009 which reached #5, Rosa Lopez in 2012 which reached #4 in Spain, and Lo major de Rosa in 2013. Her album Kairos was released in 2017 and reached #2 in Spain.

Rosa Lopez Net Worth

Net Worth:$5 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion