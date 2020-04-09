Rosa Lopez net worth: Rosa Lopez is a Spanish singer who has a net worth of $5 million. She is perhaps best known for winning the reality TV series Operacion Triunfo in 2001.

Rosa Lopez was born in Lachar, Spain in January 1981. Her musical styles include R&B, dance, pop, and disco. Lopez represented Spain in the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest. Her debut studio album Rosa was released in 2002 and reached #1 in Spain and was certified 5x platinum. Rosa Lopez released the album Ahora in 2003 and it reached #1 in Spain and was 2x platinum. She released the album Ojala in 2004 which reached #4 in Spain. Her albums Me siento viva in 2006 and Promesas in 2008 both reached #2 in Spain. Rosa Lopez released the albums Propiedad de nadie in 2009 which reached #5, Rosa Lopez in 2012 which reached #4 in Spain, and Lo major de Rosa in 2013. Her album Kairos was released in 2017 and reached #2 in Spain.