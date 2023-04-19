What is Ronan Keating's Net Worth?

Ronan Keating is an Irish recording artist, singer-songwriter, musician and philanthropist who has a net worth of $30 million. Ronan Keating rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Irish boy band Boyzone. Boyzone sold 40 million records worldwide. He has also had a successful solo career, starting with his hit cover version of "When You Say Nothing at All" from the 1999 film "Notting Hill." He has sold more than 20 million records as a solo artist. Keating later became a presence on television, serving as a judge on the Australian version of "The X Factor" and as a coach on the Australian "The Voice."

Early Life and Education

Ronan Keating was born on March 3, 1977 in Dublin, Ireland as the youngest of five children of hairdresser Marie and lorry driver Gerry. He has a sister named Linda and three brothers named Ciarán, Gerard, and Gary. Keating was educated at St. Fintan's High School, where he participated in track and field.

Boyzone, 1994-1999

In 1993, music manager Louis Walsh placed advertisements in Irish newspapers calling for auditions to form a new Irish boy band. Keating answered the ad and went in to audition; he was ultimately chosen for the band, called Boyzone, alongside Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Stephen Gately, Mark Walton, and Richard Rock. Soon, Rock and Walton left, and Michael Graham stepped in. With the lineup in place, Boyzone performed at various pubs and clubs before signing to the label PolyGram in 1994. The group's first release was a cover of the Four Seasons' "Working My Way Back to You." Boyzone went on to release its debut album, "Said and Done," in 1995. It was a big hit, peaking atop the charts in Ireland the UK and launching the successful singles "Love Me for a Reason," "Key to My Life," "So Good," and "Father and Son."

Boyzone's second album, "A Different Beat," came out in 1996. It became the group's international breakthrough, selling two million copies worldwide and spawning hit singles with "Isn't it a Wonder," the title track, and a cover of the Bee Gees' "Words." The third album by Boyzone, 1998's "Where We Belong," had an even better commercial performance; its hit singles included "All That I Need," "No Matter What," and "Baby Can I Hold You." The band continued its success with the 1999 greatest hits album "By Request," which sold more than four million copies globally. Following a tour of Europe, Boyzone decided to disband in late 1999 amid increasing tensions behind the scenes.

Boyzone, 2007-2019

In late 2007, Keating confirmed that Boyzone was getting back together to appear on the annual BBC television fundraiser "Children in Need." The band went on to tour Ireland and the UK before releasing a greatest hits album and two new singles in 2008. Boyzone subsequently released the album "Brother" in 2010; it was the final album to feature Stephen Gately, who passed away the year before. "Brother" debuted at number one in both Ireland and the UK, making it the fourth consecutive studio album by Boyzone to reach number one in both countries. The group went on to release "BZ20" in 2013 and "Dublin to Detroit" in 2014. Boyzone released its seventh and final studio album, "Thank You & Goodnight," in 2018. The band then split up for good in 2019.

Solo Career

Keating began his solo career in 1999 with his cover version of the song "When You Say Nothing at All," which was featured in the hit film "Notting Hill." The single made it to number one in the UK, setting the foundation for Keating's solo successes to come. He went on to release his first solo album, "Ronan," in 2000; it debuted atop the UK Albums Chart. Keating scored another number-one UK debut with his second solo album, 2002's "Destination." He followed that with the albums "Turn it On," "10 Years of Hits," and "Bring You Home." Keating also went on a number of tours and released a pair of fragrances. In 2009, he released his fifth solo album, "Songs for My Mother," which peaked atop the charts in Ireland, the UK, and Australia, among other countries. Keating's subsequent albums have included "Duet," "Fires," "Twenty Twenty," and "Songs from Home."

Television Appearances

In the late 90s, Keating presented a number of television programs, including the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest; the 1997 and 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards; Miss World 1998; and the BBC talent show "Get Your Act Together." He began his biggest gig on television in 2010 when he became a judge and mentor on the Australian version of "The X Factor," then in its second season; he ultimately served on the judging panel through season six in 2014. The following year, Keaton replaced Ricky Martin on the Australian version of "The Voice," serving one season as a coach. He later co-hosted and served as a judge on another Australia music competition series, "All Together Now." However, the show was canceled after a single season. Keating went on to serve as a coach on the sixth season of Britain's "The Voice Kids" in late 2022.

Acting Career

Keating has occasionally acted on screen and stage. In 2013, he starred in the Australian musical romcom film "Goddess," and from late 2014 to early 2015 performed the role of Guy in a West End production of the musical "Once." Later, in 2017, Keating starred in the fourth season of the Australian television series "Love Child" and in the war drama film "Another Mother's Son."

Charity

Heavily involved in charity, Keating has supported such organizations and initiatives as Christian Aid, the Trade Justice Campaign, and Comic Relief. He has also run the London Marathon and swam the Irish sea to raise money for cancer research.

Personal Life

In 1998, Keating wed model and television personality Yvonne Connolly. They had three children named Jack, Marie, and Ali before separating in 2010 due to Keating's affair with Boyzone backup dancer Francine Cornell. The two eventually divorced in 2015. After the initial separation, Keating married Australian fashion designer Storm Uechtritz. Together, they have two children named Cooper and Coco.