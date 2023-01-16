Robyn Net Worth:

What is Robyn's Net Worth?

Robyn is an a Swedish pop singer-songwriter and record producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Robyn first gained recognition with her 1995 debut album, "Robyn is Here," which featured the worldwide dance-pop hit "Do You Know (What It Takes).". The popularity of her U.K. No. 1 song "With Every Heartbeat" and subsequent international album release "Robyn" in 2007 brought her even more mainstream success. Robyn recorded the first of a trilogy of albums to be released over the course of 2010 titled "Body Talk Pt. 1" in June of that year. That first album peaked at No 1 thanks to the lead single "Dancing on My Own," which was released a few weeks prior to the album's release and became a hit single worldwide, earning her a Grammy Award nomination for the category of Best Dance Recording in 2011. The follow-up album, "Body Talk Pt. 2," was released in September 2010, entering at No. 1 on the Swedish charts. The final album of the trilogy, "Body Talk," was released in November 2010 with lead single "Indestructible." After spending a couple of years touring with acts such as Katy Perry and Coldplay, and collaborating with the Lonely Island and Snoop Dogg, Robyn returned with new material in 2014. A collaboration with longtime friends Röyksopp, the "Do It Again" mini-album blended the best elements of both artists' music. Between 1999 and 2013, Robyn took home 14 music awards and was nominated for an additional 15.

Early Life

Robyn, whose real name is Robin Carlsson, was born on June 12, 1979 in Stockholm, Sweden. Her parents ran an independent theater group there, which was formative to her sense of creativity and style growing up. She has two younger siblings.

Career Beginnings

Robyn began her career in show business at an early age. In 1989, she voiced the character Miranda in the animated adventure film "The Journey to Melonia," and in 1991 sang the theme song to the Swedish television show "Lilla Sportspegeln." Around the same time, she performed her first original song on the television show "Söndagsöppet." In the early 90s, Robyn was spotted by Swedish pop singer Meja when Meja and her band visited Robyn's school. Impressed by Robyn's skills during a musical workshop, Meja helped pave the way for Robyn's first contract, with Ricochet Records Sweden (which was soon acquired by BMG).

Commercial Breakthroughs

In 1995, Robyn released her debut single, "You've Got That Somethin'." It was followed by her breakthrough single, "Do You Really Want Me (Show Respect)." Both singles were included on Robyn's debut studio album, "Robyn is Here," which reached number eight on the Swedish albums chart. In 1997, she achieved her breakthrough in the United States with her singles "Show Me Love" and "Do You Know (What it Takes)," both of which cracked the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Further Albums

Robyn's second studio album, "My Truth," was released exclusively in Europe in 1999. Supported by the hit single "Electric," the autobiographical album made it to number two on the Swedish albums chart. After signing with Jive Records, Robyn released her third album, "Don't Stop the Music," in 2002. Like her previous album, it peaked at number two in Sweden. Despite her success with Jive Records, Robyn became dissatisfied when the label reacted negatively to her new electropop sound. She consequently established her own label, Konichiwa Records, in 2005. Robyn proceeded to release the track "Be Mine!," the lead single from her self-titled fourth album. That album was a smashing success, becoming her first number-one album in Sweden and earning a Grammy Award nomination in the United States. Moreover, the international version of the album spawned the hit single "With Every Heartbeat."

In 2010, Robyn released the first mini-album in her planned "Body Talk" trilogy. It was supported by the single "Dancing On My Own," her first number-one single in Sweden. Later in the year, she released the second "Body Talk" mini-album. Instead of releasing a third, Robyn released a full-length "Body Talk" album comprising songs from the first two mini-albums plus five new songs. Following this, Robyn released two collaborative EPs: 2014's "Do it Again," with Norwegian electronic music duo Röyksopp, and 2015's "Love is Free," with her group La Bagatelle Magique. In 2018, she released her acclaimed album "Honey," which hit number one in Sweden and number 40 in the US.

Other Collaborations

Robyn has contributed vocals to various songs by other artists. In 1996, she lent her voice to the single "Roll with Me" by Blacknuss. Later in the decade, she contributed to Christian Falk's debut solo album "Quel Bordel (What a Mess)." Robyn would collaborate with Falk again on his second album, 2006's "People Say." After that, she contributed vocals to such songs as "This One's for You," by Fleshquartet; "Piece of Me," by Britney Spears; and the Fyre Department remix of "Sexual Eruption," by Snoop Dogg. Other notable collaborations have been with Neneh Cherry, Mr. Tophat, Todd Rundgren, SG Lewis, and Jónsi.

Influence

Robyn has been credited with helping legitimize synthpop as a major genre capable of artistry. She is also considered to have been a significant influence on the contemporary pop industry due to her level of creative control and feminist ethos.

Personal Life

Previously, from 2002 to about 2011, Robyn was in a relationship with Olof Inger. After that, she began a relationship with videographer Max Vitali, to whom she got engaged in 2013. They separated for a while but reunited in 2018.