What was Roberta Flack's Net Worth?

Roberta Flack was an American singer and musician who had a net worth of $20 million at the time of her death. Roberta Flack emerged as one of the most influential voices in popular music during the 1970s, blending soul, folk, jazz and pop into a distinctive sound that captured hearts worldwide. With her warm contralto and exquisite piano playing, she crafted intimate musical experiences that felt like private conversations with listeners. Flack's breakthrough came with "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," which topped charts after being featured in Clint Eastwood's film "Play Misty for Me." Her string of hits continued with "Killing Me Softly with His Song," "Feel Like Makin' Love," and her celebrated duets with Donny Hathaway. Throughout her five-decade career, Flack earned four Grammy Awards and became known for her artistic integrity and emotional depth. Though diagnosed with ALS in 2022, she remained a towering figure in American music until her passing on February 24, 2025, at age 88.

Early Life and Education

Born February 10, 1937, in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Roberta Cleopatra Flack was raised in a musical household where her mother played piano for their Baptist church. A child prodigy, Flack began piano lessons at age nine and demonstrated such remarkable talent that she earned a full music scholarship to Howard University at just 15 years old, making her one of the youngest students ever admitted to the prestigious institution. She initially studied classical piano but expanded her repertoire to include education, graduating with a bachelor's degree in music education. Before pursuing a recording career, Flack taught music in Washington D.C. public schools while performing evenings at local clubs, including Mr. Henry's on Capitol Hill, where she developed her signature style and built a devoted following.

Rise to Fame

Flack's career trajectory changed dramatically when jazz pianist Les McCann discovered her performing at Mr. Henry's in 1968 and arranged an audition with Atlantic Records. Her debut album, "First Take," released in 1969, initially received modest attention until 1972, when Clint Eastwood featured her rendition of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" in his film "Play Misty for Me." The song skyrocketed to #1 on the Billboard charts, remaining there for six weeks and winning Flack her first Grammy for Record of the Year. Her follow-up hit, "Killing Me Softly with His Song," repeated this feat in 1973, cementing her place in music history as the first artist to win consecutive Record of the Year Grammys.

Collaborations with Donny Hathaway

Among Flack's most celebrated work were her duets with soul singer Donny Hathaway, whom she had met during her student days at Howard University. Their partnership produced timeless classics like "Where Is the Love" and "The Closer I Get to You," showcasing their exceptional vocal chemistry and musical compatibility. Their first album together, "Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway" (1972), established them as one of popular music's most compelling duos. Their collaboration was tragically cut short by Hathaway's death in 1979, a profound personal and professional loss for Flack. She later found another successful duet partner in Peabo Bryson, though her work with Hathaway remains particularly treasured by music lovers.

Musical Style and Influence

Flack's distinctive approach to music defied easy categorization, blending elements of soul, folk, jazz, and classical into something uniquely her own. Her interpretive skills allowed her to transform songs written by others into deeply personal statements. Unlike many of her contemporaries who emphasized vocal pyrotechnics, Flack mastered the art of restraint, using her warm contralto to convey emotion through subtle phrasing and impeccable timing. Her classically trained piano playing formed the foundation of her sound, characterized by rich harmonies and thoughtful arrangements. This sophisticated approach influenced generations of artists across genres, from soul singers to contemporary jazz artists and R&B performers who embraced her emphasis on emotional authenticity over technical display.

NYC Apartment

For over four decades, she called the legendary Dakota building home, purchasing her apartment at 1 W 72nd St in the 1970s during the height of her fame. Her residence in Apt 78 placed her among notable neighbors like John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with whom she developed a friendship. The nine-room apartment featured soaring ceilings, original moldings, and views of Central Park that inspired many of her compositions. After listing the historic property for $10 million in 2015, Flack eventually sold it for $5.8 million in 2018 following her stroke, marking the end of an era.

Later Career and Legacy

Though her commercial peak came in the 1970s, Flack continued recording and performing through the decades that followed. She explored new musical directions and collaborated with artists ranging from Luther Vandross to Maya Angelou. Her commitment to education remained strong as she founded the Roberta Flack School of Music in the Bronx, providing free music education to underprivileged students. In 2018, she suffered a stroke that impacted her ability to perform, and in 2022, she was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Despite these health challenges, Flack continued to shape her legacy through reissues of her classic recordings and a documentary about her life. Her passing on February 24, 2025, marked the end of a remarkable life in music, but her influence continues through the countless artists she inspired and the timeless recordings that still speak directly to listeners' hearts.