Robert Goulet net worth

Robert Goulet was an American singer and actor who had a net worth of $5 million at the time of his death. Robert Goulet passed away on October 30, 2007 at the age of 74.

Robert Goulet originated the role of Lancelot in the 1960 Broadway musical "Camelot." He was also known for appearing in Las Vegas frequently. As an actor Goulet debuted in the TV series "Howdy Doody," in 1954. In 1966 he starred as David March in the TV series "Blue Light."

As a stage actor, he appeared in many productions including "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "South Pacific," "Meet Me in St. Louis," "Camelot," "Kiss Me, Kate," and "Man of La Mancha." Goulet starred in the films "Beetlejuice," "Scrooged," "The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear," and "Toy Story 2." As a singer he released numerous albums and had Top 10 hits with the singles "My Love, Forgive Me (Amore, Scusami)" and "Come Back To Me, My Love".

Robert Goulet was famously parodied by Will Ferrell on "Saturday Night Live."

Early Life

Robert Goulet was born on November 26, 1933, in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Goulet spent his early life in Lawrence, Massachusetts, before moving to Edmonton, Alberta, following the death of his father. His singing talent was recognized early, and he attended the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, where he studied acting and singing.

Career Beginnings

Goulet's career began in Canada, where he appeared in the CBC TV show "General Electric's Showtime." However, his big break came in 1960, when he was cast as Sir Lancelot in the Broadway musical "Camelot." His performance was lauded, with his renditions of "If Ever I Would Leave You" becoming an overnight sensation.

Success

Following his success in "Camelot," Goulet's career took off. He released several popular albums in the 1960s, including "Always You," "Two of Us," and "Without You." His recordings, known for their romantic ballads, were highly successful, cementing Goulet as a major figure in the music industry.

Film Success

In addition to his music career, Goulet also ventured into film. His most notable film role came in 1962 when he starred in the musical "Gay Purr-ee." He also lent his voice to animated films, such as "The King's Guards" in "The King and I" and "The Happy Prince."

TV and Stage

While Goulet continued to enjoy success in film and music, he also maintained a strong presence on television and the stage. He starred in numerous TV series, including "Dream On," "Police Story," and "In the Heat of the Night." Additionally, Goulet continued to act in theater, performing in productions like "South Pacific," "Carousel," and "Man of La Mancha."

Awards

Throughout his career, Goulet received numerous accolades. He won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1962, and a Tony Award for his role in "The Happy Time" in 1968. He also received an Emmy for his 1966 television special "An Hour with Robert Goulet."

Discography

Goulet's discography is extensive, with over 60 albums to his credit. Some of his most notable albums include "Always You," "Robert Goulet's Wonderful World of Christmas," and "On Broadway." His rendition of "My Love, Forgive Me" remains one of his most popular songs.

Personal Life

Goulet was married three times. He had a daughter with his first wife, Louise Longmore, and two sons with his second wife, Carol Lawrence. His third wife, Vera Novak, was with him until his death. Goulet passed away on October 30, 2007, due to a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis.