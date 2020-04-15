Little Richard Net Worth: Little Richard was an American musician who had a net worth of $40 million at the time of his death. He died on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Little Richard was an acclaimed pianist and songwriter, known for hits like "Tutti Frutti" and "Good Golly Miss Molly" among many others. His songs featured his trademark shrieks and wild piano verses.

He was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, in 1932. Little Richard earned his nickname because of his petite frame. He started singing in his local church choir, and when he was 14 years old he was invited to sing with a nun during her concert. Little Richard began performing professionally with several bands, including Buster Brown's Orchestra. He continued to perform at local bars around talent shows around Georgia throughout the late 1940s and early 1950s.

He scored his own record deal in 1951, though he had to wait several years for mainstream success. His 1955 single "Tutti-Frutti" was almost an instant hit. He followed up with popular songs such as "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Send Me Some Lovin'". He released his solo debut album, "Here's Little Richard", in 1957, which broke into the top 15 on the U.S. charts.

Today Little Richard is credited with pioneering the early rock 'n' roll movement. During the '50s, he appeared on-screen in several movies, including 1956's "Don't Knock the Rock", 1957's "The Girl Can't Help It", and 1957's "Mister Rock 'n' Roll". In the latter half of the decade, Little Richard gave up on rock music in order to focus solely on gospel tunes, with his religious debut album, "God Is Real", recording in 1959. Five years later, he returned to rock 'n' roll.

Little Richard grew addicted to cocaine and later heroin and other drugs in the early '70s; a combination of frightening experiences, including his brother's death, convinced him to give up drugs and rock 'n' roll. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. That same year he played a fictionalized version of himself in the comedy film "Down and Out In Beverly Hills".

He earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990 and in 1993, Little Richard was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys. In 2004 he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.