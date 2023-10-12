Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Sep 22, 1953 (70 years old) Place of Birth: Kingston upon Thames Gender: Male Profession: Presenter, Singer, Actor, Bassist Nationality: England 💰 Compare Richard Fairbrass' Net Worth

What is Richard Fairbrass's Net Worth?

Richard Fairbrass is an English singer and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Richard Fairbrass is best known as the lead singer and bassist of the pop band Right Said Fred. The band had its biggest commercial success with its 1991 debut single "I'm Too Sexy," which topped the charts in numerous countries around the world. Beyond his music career, Fairbrass co-hosted the British television shows "Gaytime TV" and "The Desert Forges."

Early Life

Richard Fairbrass was born on September 22, 1953 in Kingston upon Thames in southwest London, England. He was raised in East Grinstead, West Sussex with his younger brother Christopher, better known as Fred Fairbrass.

Career Beginnings

Before starting his own band, Fairbrass worked as a session bassist for such high-profile artists as Mick Jagger, David Bowie, and Boy George. With his brother, he played in a band called the Actors, and toured with the musical duo Suicide. In 1984, Fairbrass appeared in the Bowie short film "Jazzin' for Blue Jean," playing the bass, and in 1987 appeared in the Bob Dylan film "Hearts of Fire."

Right Said Fred

In 1989, Fairbrass and his brother Fred formed the pop duo Right Said Fred. Richard became the lead vocalist and bassist, while Fred played guitar. The group was named after the 1962 novelty song of the same name. Richard and Fred Fairbrass were soon joined by drummer Ray Weston and guitarist Dan Kruse. After they both left, guitarist Rob Manzoli joined the band. Right Said Fred went on to have its breakout hit with its debut single, "I'm Too Sexy." Released in the summer of 1991, the song peaked at number two in the United Kingdom and topped the charts in numerous countries, including the United States. "I'm Too Sexy" received an Ivor Novello Award nomination. Right Said Fred's second single was "Don't Talk Just Kiss," which peaked in the top five in many countries. Both singles were included on the group's debut album, "Up," released in 1992. The album reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, and spawned a number-one single in the country with "Deeply Dippy." Notably, "Up" is the only Right Said Fred album to be released in the US. The band's second album, "Sex and Travel," came out in late 1993, and peaked at number 35 on the UK Albums Chart.

Right Said Fred failed to chart in the UK with its third album, 1996's "Smashing!" The year after that, Rob Manzoli left the group on amicable terms. Right Said Fred went on to sign with Kingsize/BMG Berlin in Germany in 2000. Subsequently, in 2001, the band released the album "Fredhead," which reached number two in Germany and number four in Austria. Right Said Fred's next album, "Stand Up," charted in the top ten in Germany in 2002. Subsequent albums have included "For Sale" (2006), "I'm a Celebrity" (2008), "Stop the World" (2011), and "Exactly!" (2017). Beyond their own work as part of Right Said Fred, the Fairbrass brothers and Rob Manzoli earned songwriting credits on Taylor Swift's 2017 song "Look What You Made Me Do," because the track's hook interpolates the melody of their song "I'm Too Sexy."

Television Career

From 1995 to 1999, Fairbrass co-hosted the BBC Two show "Gaytime TV" with Rhona Cameron. A late-night comedy and lifestyle magazine program geared toward the LGBT community, it was the first regular BBC show to directly address that audience. Meanwhile, in 1998, Fairbrass presented the BBC One documentary "Naked Eurovision," a behind-the-scenes look at the Eurovision Song Contest 1998 held in Birmingham, England. A few years later, he co-hosted the short-lived Channel 5 game show "The Desert Forges" with Gabrielle Richens.

Possible Mayoral Run

In the spring of 2007, Fairbrass was reported to be planning to run for mayor of London in the upcoming election. However, it never came to be.

Fairbrass has made a number of controversial comments that have elicited backlash. He has spoken out against COVID-19 safety measures, and has promoted anti-vaccination views. Since 2022, Fairbrass has been an outspoken supporter of Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Personal Life

In 1991, Fairbrass came out as bisexual to the British paper the Sun. During that time, he was in a long-term relationship with makeup artist Stuart Pantry. In 2010, Pantry died from cancer.