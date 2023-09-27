Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $2.5 Million Date of Birth: May 29, 1950 (73 years old) Place of Birth: Gary Gender: Female Profession: Singer, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Rebbie Jackson's Net Worth

What is Rebbie Jackson's Net Worth?

Rebbie Jackson is an American singer who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Rebbie Jackson is the eldest child of the Jackson family of entertainers. After performing on stage with her siblings and appearing with them on the television series "The Jacksons," she embarked on a solo career in the 1980s with her debut album, "Centipede." Her subsequent albums were "Reaction," "R U Tuff Enuff," and "Yours Faithfully."

Early Life and Education

Rebbie Jackson was born as Maureen Jackson on May 29, 1950 in Gary, Indiana as the first of ten children of Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson. Her siblings are Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon, Michael, Randy, and Janet. Jackson was raised as a Jehovah's Witness by her mother. Growing up, she took piano, clarinet, and dance lessons. Jackson attended Theodore Roosevelt High School, from which she graduated in 1968.

Career Beginnings

Jackson started her professional career in 1974 performing with her siblings at shows in Las Vegas. She mostly served as a filler for her brothers Jackie, Michael, Tito, Marlon, and Jermaine, who formed the band the Jackson 5. In 1976, when the Jackson 5 left the Motown record label, the band signed to CBS Records and rebranded itself as the Jacksons. The Jackson siblings, with the exception of Jermaine, subsequently starred on the CBS variety show "The Jacksons," which ran from 1976 to 1977. Notably, the series was the first-ever on television to star an African-American family.

Solo Career

Jackson decided to become a solo artist in the late 1970s. During that time, she served as a backing vocalist for various musicians, and performed in cabarets. After years of preparation and eventually securing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Jackson released her debut studio album, "Centipede," in 1984. A moderate commercial success, the album reached number 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Moreover, it spawned the hit title song, which was written, arranged, and produced by Michael. Other tracks on the album included cover versions of songs by Prince and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. Jackson released her second album, "Reaction," in 1986; it featured duets with Robin Zander and Isaac Hayes. Jackson's third album, "R U Tuff Enuff," came out in the summer of 1988. She was more involved in the production of that album than she had been on previous releases. "R U Tuff Enuff" spawned two singles: "Plaything" and the title track. Jackson went on to contribute vocals to her brothers' final studio album, "2300 Jackson Street," before going on a hiatus from recording.

Returning from her recording hiatus, Jackson covered Bob Dylan's song "Forever Young" for the 1995 family sequel film "Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home." She later signed with her brother Michael's record label MJJ Music. In 1998, Jackson released her fourth album and her first in a decade, "Yours Faithfully." The album was co-produced by Michael, who also contributed backing vocals to the song "Fly Away," which he had previously recorded but did not use for his 1987 album "Bad." Additionally, the album featured a duet with Spanky Williams of the R&B quintet Men of Vizion. The most commercially successful song from "Yours Faithfully" was the title track, which made it to number 40 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. After the release of the album, Jackson went on an indefinite hiatus from recording. In early 2011, she announced that she was starting to record tracks for a new album. Jackson continued to perform after that.

Death of Michael

After the death of Michael Jackson in June of 2009, the late singer's siblings performed at his memorial service doing group renditions of the Jackson anthems "We Are the World" and "Heal the World." Following the service, Rebbie and her sisters addressed fans at the nearby L.A. Live entertainment complex.

Personal Life

In late 1968, Jackson wed her childhood sweetheart Nathaniel Brown. This caused division within the Jackson family, as patriarch Joe felt that marriage would prevent her from being successful in the entertainment industry. Although Joe finally came around to the idea of the wedding happening, he refused to walk his daughter down the aisle.

With her husband, Jackson had three children: Stacee, Yashi, and Austin. The lattermost child is a singer-songwriter and record producer. In early 2013, Nathaniel Brown passed away from cancer.