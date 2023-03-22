Rauw Alejandro Net Worth

What Is Rauw Alejandro's Net Worth?

Rauw Alejandro is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $6 million. Rauw Alejandro has won numerous awards for his work, including two Latin Grammys and two "Billboard" Latin Music Awards. Rauw has released the albums "Afrodisíaco" (2020), "Vice Versa" (2021), and "Saturno" (2022), which were all certified Platinum (Latin) or higher. "Vice Versa" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Latin Rhythm Albums and Top Latin Albums charts as well as the PROMUSICAE Spanish Albums chart. Nicknamed the "King of Modern Reggaeton," Alejandro is known for hit singles such as "Toda," "El Efecto," "Fantasías," "TBT," and "Tattoo." Rauw has also performed on songs by Daddy Yankee ("Agua"), Ozuna ("Luz Apaga"), Noriel ("Cuerpo en Venta"), Cali y El Dandee ("Tequila Sunrise"), and Nicki Nicole ("Sabe"). In 2023, Alejandro joined the cast of the Netflix series "Sky Rojo," playing Diego in the show's third season.

Early Life

Rauw Alejandro was born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz on January 10, 1993, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rauw is the son of guitarist Raúl Ocasio and backing vocalist María Nelly Ruiz, and he grew up in Carolina and Canóvanas. Alejandro also spent some time living in New York City and Miami with his father. Rauw has been friends with award-winning rapper Anuel AA since childhood, and Anuel AA performed on the tracks "Reloj" and "Elegí (remix)" on Alejandro's debut album. Rauw took part in school talent shows as a child, with dancing as his talent, and after high school, he attended the University of Puerto Rico. Alejandro played soccer from the ages of 7 to 20, and in a 2019 interview with Tidal, he stated:

"I played for the [Puerto Rican] national team; I had a college scholarship, I traveled to the U.S. to play in the PDL (Premier Development League). That was the dream — to be a famous fútbol player. But everything was against me because the country didn't help me fully develop. I got to a moment where I'm 20 and I had to ask myself, 'What am I doing?' I didn't see a huge future in it. I decided to get into music as a hobby. Doing it as fun, next thing you know I'm in it."

Music Career

In 2014, Rauw began sharing music through SoundCloud. He released his debut mixtape, "Punto de Equilibrio," in November 2016, and he signed with Duars Entertainment in early 2017. The following year, Sony Music Latin chose Alejandro to be part of the musical project "Los Próximos," which involved new talent and resulted in Rauw getting noticed by other artists. Before releasing his first studio album, Alejandro released several singles, including "La Oportunidad," "Toda" (with Alex Rose), "T.T.I.," "El Efecto" (with Chencho Corleone), and "Fantasías" (with Farruko). "Fantasías" was certified 19× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., and "Toda" and "El Efecto" went 6× Platinum and 9× Platinum, respectively. "Fantasías" reached #2 on the "Billboard" Tropical Airplay chart, the Argentina Hot 100 chart, and Colombia's, Nicaragua's, and Peru's Monitor Latino charts. A "Toda" remix was released in May 2018, and the video has amassed more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Around this time, Rauw also performed on popular singles such as Cali y El Dandee's "Tequila Sunrise" and Eix's "Infiel."

Alejandro released the EP "Trap Cake, Vol. 1" in May 2019, and he followed it with his debut album, "Afrodisíaco," in November 2020. The album reached #75 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, #3 on the "Billboard" Latin Rhythm Albums and Top Latin Albums charts, and #2 on the PROMUSICAE Spanish Albums chart, and it was certified 6× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 8× Platinum in Colombia. The single "Tattoo" went 4× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., and it topped the Monitor Latino charts in several countries as well as the "Billboard" Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. "Afrodisíaco" earned a Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album and "Tattoo (Remix)" won a Latin Grammy for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

Rauw's second album, 2021's "Vice Versa," reached #1 on the "Billboard" Latin Rhythm Albums and Top Latin Albums charts and the PROMUSICAE Spanish Albums chart. The album was certified 8× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., and the single "Todo de Ti" won two "Billboard" Latin Music Awards and topped the Monitor Latino charts in more than 15 countries. The song went 9× Platinum in Spain and Diamond+3× Platinum in Mexico. In 2022, Alejandro released the Grammy-nominated EP "Trap Cake, Vol. 2" and the album "Saturno." "Trap Cake, Vol. 2" reached #6 on the "Billboard" Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts and #9 on the PROMUSICAE Spanish Albums chart. "Saturno" reached #2 on all three of those charts and was certified Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and Gold in Spain.

Personal Life

Rauw began a relationship with Grammy-winning singer Spanish singer Rosalía in late 2021. The two collaborated on Alejandro's debut album and Rosalía's 2022 album "Motomami."

Awards and Nominations

Alejandro has earned three Grammy nominations, Album of the Year for Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" (2023) and Best Música Urbana Album for "Afrodisíaco" (2022) and "Trap Cake, Vol. 2" (2023). He has been nominated for 12 Latin Grammys, winning Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Tattoo (Remix)" in 2021 and Album of the Year for Rosalía's "Motomami" in 2022. His other nominations were for Best New Artist in 2020, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Todo de Ti" in 2021, and Record of the Year for "Te Felicito," Song of the Year for Daddy Yankee's "Agua," Best Reggaeton Performance and Best Urban Song for "Desesperados," Best Urban Music Album for "Trap Cake, Vol. 2," and Album of the Year for Sebastián Yatra's "Dharma" and Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" in 2022. In 2021, Rauw won ASCAP Latin Music Awards for Winning Songs for "Fantasías" and "Tattoo (Remix)" and an iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Latin Artist, and he earned "Billboard" Latin Music Awards for Airplay Song of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year for "Todo de Ti" in 2022.

Alejandro won an E40 Music Award for Music Video of the Year for "Baila Conmigo" (2021), a Latin Music Official Italian Award for Best Latin Remix for "Tattoo (Remix)" (2020), LOS40 Music Awards for Best Urban Artist or Group – Latin and Best Song – Latin for "Todo de Ti" (2021), and SESAC Latina Music Awards for Winning Songs for "Que Le Dé" (2020), "La Nota" (2021), and "TBT" (2021). Rauw has also earned an FM Like Los+Likeados award for Urban Artist of the Year (2021), a Radio La Zona Award for Artist of the Year (2021), and Noise Colectivo Awards for Underdog of the Year and Best Animated Video for "Algo Mágico" (2020).