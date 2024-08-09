What is Ralph Tresvant's net worth?

Ralph Tresvant is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Ralph Tresvant is known for being one of the lead singers for the R&B group New Edition. The group has released seven studio albums, and their 1996 album "Home Again" reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200 chart, "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and Canadian Albums chart and went Platinum in Canada and 2× Platinum in the U.S. New Edition has sold more than 20 million albums, and they had #1 singles on the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now," "Mr. Telephone Man," "Can You Stand the Rain," and "Hit Me Off."

As a solo artist, Ralph has released the albums "Ralph Tresvant" (1990), "It's Goin' Down" (1994), and "Rizz-Wa-Faire" (2006), and his solo debut reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Platinum. Three singles from that album were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Tresvant appeared in the 1991 movie "House Party 2," performing the hit single "Yo Baby Yo." In 1992, his song "Money Can't Buy You Love" was featured on the "Mo' Money" soundtrack and reached #2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 2017, Ralph served as an executive producer on the BET miniseries "The New Edition Story," which won an NAACP Award for Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special. He is also the host of the syndicated radio show "Love and R&B."

Early Life

Ralph Tresvant was born Ralph Edward Tresvant on May 16, 1968, in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the son of Ralph Hall and Patricia Tresvant, and he grew up in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood with his younger siblings Andre and LaTonya.

He enjoyed music as a child, and when he was in junior high, he formed a musical group with Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, and Ricky Bell. They began performing at talent shows and caught the attention of manager, songwriter, and choreographer Brooke Payne. After they auditioned for Payne, they were given the name New Edition, and they were signed to Streetwise Records by Maurice Starr, who was hoping to create a "newer edition" of The Jackson 5. Payne's nephew Ronnie DeVoe became the fifth member of the group, and they released the album "Candy Girl" in 1983. The album reached #90 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and the title track and the song "Is This the End" were top 10 hits on the "Billboard" Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, with "Candy Girl" topping the chart.

New Edition

New Edition left Streetwise Records due to a dispute over money and signed with MCA Records. The group released a self-titled album in 1984, and it reached #6 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified 2× Platinum. The singles "Cool It Now" and "Mr. Telephone Man" topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "Cool It Now" peaked at #4 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart. Next, New Edition released the albums "All for Love" (1985) and "Under the Blue Moon" (1986), which reached #3 and #11, respectively, on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. "All for Love" was certified Platinum, and "Under the Blue Moon" went Gold. The singles "Count Me Out," "A Little Bit of Love (Is All It Takes)," and "With You All the Way" from "All for Love" and "Earth Angel" from "Under the Blue Moon" were top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. In 1998, New Edition released their fifth studio album, "Heart Break," which reached #3 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #12 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and was certified 2× Platinum. Four singles from the album reached the top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart: "If It Isn't Love" (#2), "You're Not My Kind of Girl" (#3), "Can You Stand the Rain" (#1), and "Crucial" (#4). "If It Isn't Love" also made it into the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart.

Solo Work

Tresvant released his self-titled debut solo album in 1990, and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #17 on the "Billboard" 200 chart. The Platinum album featured three singles that cracked the top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart: "Sensitivity" (#1), "Stone Cold Gentleman" (#3), and "Do What I Gotta Do" (#2). "Sensitivity" went Gold and reached #4 on the Hot 100 chart as well. In 1991, Ralph was named #1 New Pop Male Artist at the "Billboard" Music Awards. He has since released two more solo albums, "It's Goin' Down" (1994) and "Rizz-Wa-Faire" (2006). In 1996, New Edition released "Home Again," their first new studio album in eight years, and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as well as the Canadian Albums chart. The album went 2× Platinum in the U.S. and Platinum in Canada, and the single "Hit Me Off" topped the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and reached #3 on the Hot 100 chart. The singles "I'm Still in Love with You" and "You Don't Have to Worry" (featuring Missy Elliott) both reached #7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and "I'm Still in Love with You" also reached that spot on the Hot 100 chart. The group didn't release another album until 2004, and "One Love" peaked at #12 on the "Billboard" 200 and #4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Gold. Besides his work as a singer, Tresvant has also hosted the radio programs "Inside the Ride with Ralph Tresvant" and "Love and R&B."

Personal Life

Ralph married Amber Serrano on September 18, 2004, and they had a double wedding with Tresvant's New Edition bandmate Ricky Bell. Ralph and Amber have welcomed one child together.

Awards and Nominations

New Edition has earned four American Music Award nominations for Favorite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group, winning in 1987 and 1997. The group has won "Soul Train" Awards for Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album of the Year – Group, Band, or Duo for "Heart Break" (1989) and Best R&B/Soul Album – Group, Band, or Duo for "Home Again" (1997), and they were presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. In 1989, New Edition earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "If It Isn't Love" (shared with Johnny Gill). In 2017, they won a Black Reel Award for Television for Outstanding TV Movie/Limited Series for "The New Edition Story," earned an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Music Video for "Johnny Gill feat. New Edition: This One's for Me and You," and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The towns of Boston, Massachusetts, and Little Rock, Arkansas, have dubbed October 13th "Ralph Tresvant Day."