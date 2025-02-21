What is Raine Maida's net worth?

Raine Maida is a Canadian musician who has a net worth of $5 million.

Raine Maida has been one of Canada's most distinctive rock voices since emerging as the frontman of Our Lady Peace in the early 1990s. His signature vocal style, characterized by its intense emotional delivery and unique falsetto, helped define the sound of alternative rock throughout the 1990s and 2000s. As Our Lady Peace's lead singer and primary songwriter, he has led the band through multiple platinum albums and numerous hits including "Superman's Dead," "Clumsy," and "Somewhere Out There." Beyond his work with OLP, Maida has pursued a successful solo career, produced for other artists, and engaged in humanitarian work alongside his wife, singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk. In 2014, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada for his contributions to music and humanitarian causes.

Our Lady Peace

Born Michael Anthony Maida in Weston, Ontario in 1970, he formed Our Lady Peace in 1992 while studying criminology at the University of Toronto. The band quickly gained attention with their debut album "Naveed" (1994), which established their distinctive sound and Maida's unconventional vocal approach. Their breakthrough came with 1997's "Clumsy," which cemented OLP's status as one of Canada's leading rock bands.

Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Maida led Our Lady Peace through their most commercially successful period. Albums like "Happiness… Is Not a Fish That You Can Catch" (1999), "Spiritual Machines" (2000), and "Gravity" (2002) produced multiple hit singles and earned the band several Juno Awards. Maida's songwriting evolved during this period, moving from abstract, poetic lyrics to more direct, personal narratives.

Solo Career and Side Projects

In 2006, Maida began exploring solo work, releasing his first EP "Love Hope Hero" under the name Maida. His full-length solo debut, "The Hunter's Lullaby" (2007), showcased a different side of his artistry, incorporating acoustic elements and spoken word poetry. He has continued to release solo material while maintaining his role in Our Lady Peace, allowing him to explore different musical directions.

Collaboration and Production Work

Maida has worked extensively as a producer and collaborator, particularly with his wife Chantal Kreviazuk. The couple has written songs together for various artists and released music as Moon vs. Sun. His production credits include work with several Canadian artists, and he has been involved in mentoring emerging talent through various industry initiatives.

Humanitarian Work

Together with Kreviazuk, Maida has been deeply involved in humanitarian causes, particularly through War Child Canada. Their work has taken them to Iraq, Sudan, and other conflict zones, advocating for children affected by war. This commitment to social causes led to their appointment as Members of the Order of Canada in 2014.

Recent Years and Continued Impact

Maida has continued to record and tour with Our Lady Peace while pursuing various creative and humanitarian projects. The band's more recent albums, including "Somethingness" (2018) and "Spiritual Machines 2" (2021), show his ongoing evolution as a songwriter and vocalist. He has embraced new technologies and approaches to music creation while maintaining the emotional intensity that has characterized his work from the beginning.