Richest CelebritiesSingers
$50 Million
  1. What Is Raffi Ahmad's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Soap Operas
  4. Other Television Series
  5. Film Career
  6. Singing Career
  7. RANS Entertainment
  8. Controversies
  9. Personal Life

What is Raffi Ahmad's Net Worth?

Raffi Ahmad is an Indonesian actor, singer, television personality, and media mogul who has a net worth of $50 million. Raffi Ahmad has appeared on numerous Indonesian television programs as an actor or host, and is well-known for his roles on soap operas. He also co-founded the multimedia company and YouTube channel RANS Entertainment.

Raffi has roughly 80 million followers on Instagram.

Early Life

Raffi Ahmad was born on February 17, 1987 in Bandung, Indonesia as the first of four children of Amy and Munawar. He is of Sundanese descent through his mother and Pakistani descent through his father. Ahmad's sisters Syahnaz and Nisya also went on to become actors.

Soap Operas

Ahmad rose to prominence in Indonesian soap operas. His first role was on the SCTV soap "Tunjuk Satu Bintang" in 2002. Next, from 2003 to 2004, he starred on the Trans TV soap "Senandung Masa Puber." Over the subsequent years, Ahmad appeared on several soap operas across multiple channels, including "Aku Ingin Hidup" (SCTV), "Olivia" (RCTI), "Romantika Remaja" (SCTV), "Janji Cinta" (RCTI), and "Dimas dan Raka" (Global TV). His credits in the 2010s included "Koboi Cabe Rawit," "Titip Rindu," MNCTV's "Baim Jaim," Indosiar's "Arti Sahabat," RCTI's "Putri Nomor 1," and ANTV's "I-KTP."

Other Television Series

Ahmad has appeared on a number of other television series beyond soap operas. Among his best-known was the daily music program "Dahsyat," which he co-presented from 2008 to 2018 and again from 2020 to 2021. Ahmad appeared on many other shows during that span of time, including "Pesbukers," "Yuk Kita Sahur" and "Yuk Keep Smile," "Janji Suci Raffi & Gigi," "Republik Sosmed," and "The Sultan." He also starred on the 2015 sitcom "RANS Family," and hosted such reality series as "I Can See Your Voice Indonesia," "Take Me Out Indonesia," and "It's Showtime Indonesia." In the early 2020s, Ahmad began roles on "FYP," "Ketawa Itu Berkah," "Inbox," "House of Mama Gigi," and "The Sultan Empire."

(OEDAY ABDULLAH/AFP via Getty Images)

Film Career

Ahmad made his big-screen debut with a lead role in the 2004 film "Ada Hantu di Sekolah." He followed that with supporting roles in two 2005 films, "Me vs. High Heels" and "Panggil Namaku Tiga Kali." Returning to lead, Ahmad starred in "Bukan Bintang Biasa" and "Love is Cinta" in 2007. He went on to star in three films in 2008: "40 Hari Bangkitnya Pocong," "Liar," and "Asoy Geboy." In the 2010s, Ahmad appeared in such films as "Rumah Tanpa Jendela," "Pocong Kesetanan," "Rafathar," and "The Secret: Suster Ngesot Urban Legend." He also made a special appearance in "Olga & Billy Lost in Singapore."

Singing Career

In 2006, Ahmad became a member of the new vocal group Bukan Bintang Biasa, which is made up of other actors. The group soon released its debut single, "Let's Dance Together." That was followed by "Bukan Bintang Biasa," "Jangan Bilang Tidak," and "Putus Nyambung." Ahmad has also released many singles outside of the group, collaborating with various other artists. With Yuni Shara, he released the singles "50 Tahun Lagi" and "Cinta Ini" in the early 2010s. Ahmad's most prolific collaborator has been his wife Nagita Slavina, with whom he has recorded such singles as "Kamulah Takdirku," "Let's Talk About Love," "Jika," and "Mati Bersamamu."

RANS Entertainment

In late 2015, Ahmad co-founded RANS Entertainment with his wife Nagita. Both a production house and a YouTube channel, it produces television shows, web series, and events and does work with digital agencies. The company also owns the Indonesian football club RANS Nusantara and the Indonesian basketball team RANS Simba Bogor.

Controversies

Ahmad has been the subject of some controversies. In early 2013, he was found in possession of marijuana and MDMA after his house was raided by the National Narcotics Agency, causing him to lose work and undergo rehabilitation. Elsewhere, Ahmad aroused suspicion when he claimed to have received an honorary degree from a suspicious unaccredited university named Universal Institute of Professional Management.

Personal Life

Earlier in his life, Ahmad dated a myriad of Indonesian actresses, including Laudya Cynthia Bella, Ratna Galih, Bunga Zainal, Velove Vexia, and Yuni Shara. Finally, in 2014, he married his childhood sweetheart Nagita Slavina, also an actress. Their marriage was held in three cities across Indonesia and was broadcast live on television. Ahmad and Slavina have two sons named Rafathar and Rayyanza.

