What is Pixie Lott's Net Worth?

Pixie Lott is an English singer, songwriter, and actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Pixie Lott is best known for her brassy-voiced debut single "Mama Do," which soared straight to number 1 on the United Kingdom Album Chart. She is also known for her fashionable platinum hair and earthy barefoot live performances as well as serving as a judge on the British singing competition television series "The Voice Kids UK."

Early Years

Victoria Louise Lott, also known as Pixie Lott, was born on January 12, 1991, in Bromley, London, England, to Beverley (Martin) and Stephen Lott, a stockbroker. The third child born to the couple, Victoria, was given the nickname 'Pixie' due to her size after being born prematurely.

As a child, Pixie attended the Italia Conti Associates Saturday School in Bromley. She later won a scholarship to attend the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, a school in Woking, England, which offers training in theater and dance. Two years later, her family relocated to Essex, and she began attending Brentwood County High School, a state-funded academy.

Stage, Film & Television

Pixie Lott performed on stage as a teenager in the musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" at The London Palladium, a West End theatre. In 2005, she starred in the British free-to-air public broadcast television presentation of "Celebrate the Sound of Music," based on the 1949 book by Maria von Trapp, "The Story of the Trapp Family Singers." In the production, Pixie portrayed Louisa von Trapp, the second oldest of the von Trapp children.

In 2010, Pixie served as a guest judge on the British reality television music competition "The X Factor."

She made her film debut in the 2010 American comedy "Fred: The Movie."

In 2014, Pixie was a contestant on the British dance competition show "Strictly Come Dancing." She and her partner, professional Australian dancer Trent Whiddon, were eliminated during the quarter-finals.

Pixie starred as Holly Golightly in a 2016 twelve-week run of "Breakfast of Tiffany's" – based on the Truman Capote novel – at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End.

From 2017 to 2023 she appeared as a coach on the British singing competition television series "The Voice Kids UK."

Songwriting

In 2007, when Pixie Lott was 16 years old, she contracted as a songwriter with Sony/ATV Publishing, the largest music publisher in the world. She went on to write several songs in 2009, including "You Broke My Heart" for the debut album "Overcome" by English singer Alexandra Burke, "Happy Alone" for British girl group Girls Can't Catch, and tracks titled "No Good For Me" and "Promises, Promises" for the debut album of Dutch singer Lisa Lois.

In 2011, Pixie wrote "We Own the Night" for the album "When the Sun Goes Down" by American band Selena Gomez & the Scene.

Vocals

At the age of 15, Pixie Lott recorded vocal demos, which were listened to by Antonio Marquis "L.A." Reid, American record executive and chief operating officer of The Island Def Jam Music Group. Pixie was signed to the label a short time before a change in managers took place, and she decided to contract instead with Mercury Records and Interscope Records, gaining representation in America as well as England.

Recordings & Live Performances

Pixie Lott performed at the 2009 Isle of Wight Festival, a live three-day musical event. That same year, she was an opening act for the English-Irish girl group The Saturdays during their The Work Tour.

Pixie's debut single "Mama Do," from her debut studio album "Turn it Up," was released on June 8, 2009, and spent several weeks on the top 40 charts in Denmark and France, as well as the United Kingdom. The single sold over 200,000 copies in the United Kingdom within two months and was certified silver by the British Phonographic Industry.

During the summer of 2009, Pixie performed at the MTV World Stage Live in Malaysia concert. That September, her second single from the album, "Boys and Girls," was released, quickly topping the singles charts in the United Kingdom. The album itself was released on September 14 of that year and debuted at number six on the United Kingdom Album Chart. After selling over 600,000 copies in the UK, it was certified Double-Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

In 2010, Pixie was the opening act for Barbadian singer Rihanna's Last Girl on Earth Tour. In August of that year, she performed at the V Festival, an annual music festival held in the United Kingdom.

In 2011, Pixie signed with Select Model Management, a London talent agency. Her second album, "Young Foolish Happy," was released later that year and included collaborations with American singers John Legend and Stevie Wonder. The album debuted at number 18 on the UK Albums Chart. On February 10, 2012, it was certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry. The album's lead single, "All About Tonight," debuted at number 1 on the UK Singles Chart. In July of 2012, Pixie performed two songs from the album – "Kiss the Stars" and "Use Somebody" at the Summer Olympics Men's Gymnastics Finals. That same year, she performed live at the Access All Eirias Festival in North Wales, the MTV Titanic Sounds Festival in Belfast, Ireland, and once again at the V Festival in the United Kingdom.

Pixie's third studio album, "Pixie Lott," was released on August 1, 2014, and peaked at number 15 on the UK Albums Chart. The song "Nasty," the first single to be released from the album, debuted on the UK Singles Chart at number nine, becoming her sixth Top 10 single.

Pixie's fourth album "Encino" was released in 2024.

Endorsements & Fashion

In 2009, Pixie Lott was contracted by Nokia – the Finnish technology corporation – to represent their "Illuvial Pink Collection." She was also contracted by the Japanese electronics corporation Casio to represent their Baby G watches.

In 2010, British fashion and cosmetic retailer Lipsy Limited launched two design collections – Pixie Festival and Pixie Party – co-designed by Pixie.

Awards

Pixie Lott won two MTV Europe Music Awards in 2009 for Best United Kingdom & Ireland Act, and Best Push Artist.

In 2010, Pixie was nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act, Best British Female Solo Artist, and Best British Single at the Brit Awards.

British men's lifestyle magazine FHM voted Pixie as number 7 on its list of the 100 Sexiest Women of 2013.

Personal Life

Pixie Lott was engaged to English fashion model and designer Oliver Cheshire on November 13, 2016. The couple married on June 6, 2022, at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, England. Their son Albert was born in 2023.