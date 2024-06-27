Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $650 Thousand Birthdate: Oct 14, 1988 (35 years old) Birthplace: Howard Beach Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Singer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Pia Toscano's Net Worth

What is Pia Toscano's Net Worth?

Pia Toscano is an American pop singer who has a net worth of $650 thousand. Pia Toscano is best known for her shocking elimination from the American television talent show "American Idol" and her widespread performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Early Years

Pia Toscano was born on October 14, 1988 in New York City to Pat Toscano, a corporate executive, and his wife Jane. She grew up in the Howard Beach neighborhood of Queens, New York and began performing in talent shows when she was four years old.

Pia Toscano attended LaGuardia High School of the Performing Arts, a New York City public high school specializing in the visual and performing arts. She publicly performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at every middle and high school event, including graduation. She performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" for the Brooklyn Cyclones Minor League baseball team many times over the course of three years. In 2008, Pia Toscano was a contestant in the New York Mets annual Anthem Search competition which she won, allowing her to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Mets game later that year.

American Idol

Prior to becoming a contestant on the American television talent show "America Idol," Pia Toscano was employed as a make-up artist and a vocalist in the band "Current Affair" which mostly performed at weddings.

Pia Toscano auditioned for "American Idol" four times. After her audition for season six of the show, in 2007, she was put through to the Hollywood part of the competition. She was cut during the first day of performances in Hollywood.

In 2010, Pia Toscano auditioned for the tenth season of "American Idol" and was again put through to the Hollywood part of the competition. After performing "River Deep – Mountain High," originally by Ike and Tina Turner, in front of judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler, she was eliminated on April 7, 2011, putting her in ninth place.

Voting during "American Idol" finals is relegated to the viewing public. Many of Pia Toscano's fans, as well as the show's judges, were shocked to see her eliminated from the competition. Despite the outcome, Pia Toscano's popularity brought forth invitations for her to perform on popular television shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Live with Regis and Kelly," "Today," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "Dancing with the Stars." The month after her elimination from "American Idol," Pia Toscano sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the annual Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.

Pia Toscano has opened for the Canadian rock band "Barenaked Ladies" and performed with American singer Josh Groban at Madison Square Garden.

Life After Idol

The summer following Pia Tosacno's elimination from the television talent competition "American Idol," she toured with the "American Idols Live! Tour 2011." Just before setting out on the tour, she learned that she was being signed as an artist with Interscope records, a Santa Monica, California record label. Her debut single "This Time" premiered on July 11, 2011. The following year, the contract was dissolve due to "differences of opinion" between Pia Toscano and the label's executives.

In September of 2011, Pia Toscano performed "God Bless America" at the New York Mets – Chicago Cubs game. At that month's Columbus Day parade in New York City, she performed her original song "This Time."

Pia Toscano performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" for National Hockey League Stanley Cup playoffs from 2012 to 2016.

During the summer of 2014, Pia Toscano toured as a background singer for Jennifer Lopez. Later that year, she released the single "I Don't Believe It," a collaboration with singer and songwriter Jared Lee. In 2015, she released the single "Renegades" and, in 2016, the singles "Pyro" and "You'll Be King."

In 2017, Pia Toscano became a regular featured performer in Canadian record producer David Walter Foster's "Hitman Tour."

Pia Toscano was cast in the American music reality show "Westside" in 2018. Later that year, she went on tour with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli as a guest performer.

In 2022, Pia Toscano's debut album "I'm Good" was released by Poets Road Records.

Film

Pia Toscano made her film debut in 2013 in the Christian drama "Grace Unplugged," which starred American actress and singer-songwriter Amanda Joy Michalka as an eighteen-year-old girl who rejects her father's desire for her to become a church singer and instead goes to Hollywood seeking stardom. In the film, Pia Toscano portrays the character of Alyssa.

Personal Life

Pia Toscano previously dated Mark Ballas of the television dancing competition "Dancing with the Stars." Later, while working as a backup singer for Latin American performer Jennifer Lopez, she met Jimmy Smith, one of Lopez's dancers, and the two married in New York City in 2017. In 2021, Pia Toscano filed for divorce from Jimmy Smith.