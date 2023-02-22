Phoebe Bridgers Net Worth

What is Phoebe Bridgers's Net Worth?

Phoebe Bridgers is a singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $5 million. Phoebe Bridgers released her debut studio album, "Stranger in the Alps," in 2017. Her second album, "Punisher," came out in 2020. Bridgers has also been a member of various bands over the years, including Sloppy Jane, Boygenius, and Better Oblivion Community Center.

Early Life and Education

Phoebe Bridgers was born on August 17, 1994 in Pasadena, California. Her mother works in real estate and does stand-up comedy, while her father is a former set builder for film and television productions. She has a younger brother, Jackson. Growing up, Bridgers busked at the Pasadena Farmers Market. She was educated at the Sequoyah School, and then at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, where she studied vocal jazz. For her higher education, Bridgers enrolled at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, but dropped out following orientation.

Career Beginnings

Bridgers began her music career while still in high school. She performed with a number of different bands, including Sloppy Jane and Einstein's Dirty Secret, and also performed as a solo artist. After choosing not to attend college, Bridgers started working with music producer Tony Berg and collaborating with singer-songwriter Ryan Adams.

Solo Albums

In mid-2017, Bridgers signed to the independent record label Dead Oceans. A few months later, she released her debut studio album, "Stranger in the Alps," which earned great praise from critics and charted on multiple Billboard charts. Many of the album's songs were used on television in 2018, including on such shows as "Switched at Birth," "Castle," and "Lethal Weapon."

Bridgers released her second solo album, "Punisher," in 2020. Just like her debut, it was highly acclaimed by critics and made it onto several Billboard charts. The album was supported by five singles, including "Kyoto" and "Garden Song." For "Punisher," Bridgers earned four Grammy Award nominations: Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.

Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center

In between her first and second solo albums, Bridgers formed the groups Boygenius and Better Oblivion Community Center. The former, which includes fellow singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, released an acclaimed eponymous EP in late 2018. Boygenius then went on a US tour. Early the next year, Bridgers and singer-songwriter Conor Oberst formed the band Better Oblivion Community Center and released an eponymous album. The debut studio album by Boygenius, "The Record," was released in 2023.

Other Collaborations

Bridgers is known for her frequent collaborations with other artists, particularly Kid Cudi, Christian Lee Hutson, Maggie Rogers, and the 1975. She also collaborated with Rob Moose on the EP "Copycat Killer." Among her many other contributions, Bridgers has appeared on albums by the Killers, Lorde, Noah Gundersen, Taylor Swift, Marcus Mumford, and SZA.

Musical Style and Influences

Bridgers's style is regarded as a blend of indie rock and indie folk, characterized by acoustic guitar, electronic instrumentation, and a melancholy sound. She is also distinguished by her Halloween-themed imagery, such as the skeleton onesie she often wears during performances. Bridgers has cited a wide array of artists as influences on her music, including Elliott Smith, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, the Beatles, and Nine Inch Nails.

Political Activism

Since rising to fame, Bridgers has established a reputation for her progressive activism. Through her music and social media, she has advocated for racial justice and fair elections, among other issues. Bridgers has donated proceeds from her music to such causes as Stacey Abrams's Fair Fight Action organization, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Planned Parenthood.

Personal Life

In 2014, Bridgers began dating singer-songwriter and musician Ryan Adams, who is 20 years her senior. They eventually separated. Bridgers subsequently dated musician Marshall Vore until 2017. Later, in mid-2020, she began a relationship with Irish actor Paul Mescal, who went on to star in the music video to her song "Savior Complex." Having come out as bisexual, Bridgers was reportedly earlier in a relationship with Emily Bannon.

Since her adolescence, Bridgers has been a pescetarian. She has also struggled with depression and anxiety, things she has been open about.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Bridgers revealed that she had undergone an abortion the previous year, and spoke out about the importance of women having the right to make their own decisions about their bodies.