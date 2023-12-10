Peso Pluma Net Worth

What Is Peso Pluma's Net Worth?

Peso Pluma is a Mexican singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Peso Pluma has released the studio albums "Ah y Qué?" (2020), "Efectos Secundarios" (2021), and "Génesis" (2023). "Génesis" reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the "Billboard" Regional Mexican Albums and Top Latin Albums charts, and it was certified 2× Platinum+Gold in Mexico and Platinum in the U.S. His singles "AMG" (with Natanael Cano and Gabito Ballesteros), "Ella Baila Sola" (with Eslabon Armado), "La Bebé" (remix) (with Yng Lvcas), and "Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55" (with Bizarrap) reached #1 on the Mexico Songs chart. In April 2023, eight of Pluma's songs were on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart at the same time. As of this writing, Peso is Mexico's most-streamed artist.

Early Life

Peso Pluma was born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija on June 15, 1999, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Peso grew up in Guadalajara, and he learned to play the guitar when he was 15 by watching YouTube videos. He told "Billboard" magazine in 2023, "Ever since I was a kid, I would write down my emotions because it was like therapy for me. I used to have a diary and my friends would make fun of me — because that's considered 'girly' — but it worked for me. That's where I'd write how I was feeling, then I realized some stuff would rhyme. I kept practicing and became better with time."

Career

In 2020, Peso released the live albums "Disco en Vivo" and "Disco en Vivo, Vol. 2" with his cousin Roberto "Tito" Laija Garcia (aka Tito Double P) on the independent record label El Cartel de los Ángeles. Pluma released his debut studio album, "Ah y Qué?," in April 2020, and it featured the single "Relajado Voy" (with Decreto Real). His follow-up, 2021's "Efectos Secundarios," included the singles "Mil Historias" (with Hector Rubio), "Con Dinero Baila el Perro," and "Lo Que Me Das." That year Peso also released the non-album single "Por Las Noches," and on the "Billboard" charts, it reached #4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, #5 on the Mexico Songs chart, #16 on the "Global 200" chart, #20 on the Ecuador Songs chart, #21 on the Bolivia Songs chart, and #28 on the Hot 100 chart. In 2022, he released several successful non-album singles: "El Belicón" (with Raul Vega), "Siempre Pendientes" (with Luis R Conriquez), and "El Gavilán" (with Luis R Conriquez and Tony Aguirre). "El Belicón" reached #34 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and was certified 8× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 3× Platinum in Mexico. "Siempre Pendientes" peaked at #9 on the Mexico Songs chart, #11 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, and #27 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and went 5× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 4× Platinum in Mexico. "El Gavilán" reached #15 on the Mexico Songs chart and #34 on the Hot Latin Songs chart, and it was certified Platinum (Latin) in the U.S.

In 2022, Pluma had a #1 hit on the Mexico Songs chart with "AMG," which was featured on the Natanael Cano album "Nata Montana" and went 7× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. In June 2023, he released his third studio album, "Génesis," and it reached #3 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #1 on the Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts. The album was the highest-charting regional Mexican album on the "Billboard" 200 chart, and it was certified 2× Platinum+Gold in Mexico and Platinum in the U.S. Between the regular and deluxe versions of the album, "Génesis" had three top 10 singles on the Mexico Songs chart. "PRC" (with Natanael Cano) reached #2 on that chart and #4 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and was certified Diamond in Mexico and 4× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. "Bye" reached #7 on the Hot Latin Songs chart and #9 on the Mexico Songs chart, and "Tulum" (with Grupo Frontera) peaked at #6 on both of those charts and reached #2 on Bolivia's Monitor Latino chart. That year Peso performed on the Eslabon Armado single "Ella Baila Sola," which reached #1 on nine different music charts and went 21× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. He was also featured on Yng Lvcas' "La Bebé" remix, which topped the Mexico Songs chart and was certified 13× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and 2× Platinum in Spain. Pluma had a #1 hit on the Mexico Albums chart with the non-album single "Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55" (with Bizarrap) as well.

Personal Life

In November 2023, it was reported that Peso was dating Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole. The two collaborated on the "Por Las Noches" remix in early 2023.

Awards and Nominations

Pluma earned a nomination for Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) for "Génesis" for the 2024 Grammys. In 2023, he earned more than 20 "Billboard" Latin Music Awards, winning eight of them: New Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male, Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo, Songwriter of the Year, and Regional Mexican Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event, and Streaming Song of the Year for Ella Baila Sola" (with Eslabon Armado). In 2023, Peso won an MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act and received a Best Latin nomination, and he earned an MTV Millennial Award for Reggaeton Hit for "La Bebé"(Remix), which he shared with Yng Lvcas. That year he also won Premios Juventuds for Artist of the Youth – Male, New Generation – Regional Mexican, Best Regional Mexican Song for "Ella Baila Sola," Best Regional Mexican Collaboration for "PRC" (with Natanael Cano), and Best Regional Mexican Album for "Sembrando." Pluma has won a Premios Tu Música Urbano for Remix of the Year for "La Bebé" (Remix) as well, and he earned MTV Video Music Award nominations for Best New Artist, Best Latin for "Ella Baila Sola" and Song of Summer for "La Bebé" (Remix).