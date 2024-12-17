What was Percy Sledge's Net Worth?

Percy Sledge was an American singer who had a net worth of $2 million at the time of his death. Percy Sledge performed in the soul, R&B, and gospel genres. His best-known song is "When a Man Loves a Woman," which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1966 and charted in several other countries. Sledge's other notable songs include "Warm and Tender Love," "It Tears Me Up," and "Take Time to Know Her."

Early Life

Percy Sledge was born on November 25, 1940 in Leighton, Alabama.

Career Beginnings

Before becoming a professional singer, Sledge worked in agriculture in the fields near his hometown of Leighton. He then became an orderly at Colbert County Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama.

Rise to Fame

While working at Colbert County Hospital, Sledge was introduced to record producer Quin Ivy via a former patient and mutual friend. He went on to audition for Ivy and land a recording contract. Sledge's first song under this contract, "When a Man Loves a Woman," would become his greatest hit and signature song. Released in early 1966, the track reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and was eventually certified Gold by the RIAA. It also peaked at number one in Canada, and charted in multiple countries in Europe. Sledge followed "When a Man Loves a Woman" with "Warm and Tender Love," which peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number five on the R&B singles chart. His subsequent single, "It Tears Me Up," reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number seven on the R&B singles chart.

Further Music Career

Following his rise to fame in 1966, Sledge had several singles in 1967, including "Out of Left Field," "Cover Me," and a cover of Elvis Presley's "Love Me Tender." In 1968, he had the second-biggest hit song of his career with "Take Time to Know Her," which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number six on the R&B singles chart. The same year, Sledge released the singles "Sudden Stop" and "You're All Around Me." None of his singles in 1969, including "My Special Prayer" and "Kind Woman," managed to find the commercial success Sledge experienced at his zenith. Neither did his covers of "Many Rivers to Cross" or "Help Me Make it Through the Night," which were released in 1970. After some other commercially unsuccessful singles, such as "Rainbow Road" and "Sunday Brother," Sledge returned to the US pop chart in 1974 with "I'll Be Your Everything," which peaked at number 62. He experienced a career resurgence as he became a concert favorite abroad, especially in Germany, the Netherlands, and South Africa.

In the 1980s, Sledge became popular again when his signature song "When a Man Loves a Woman" was used in a commercial for Levi's. As a result, it reentered the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number two. Sledge went on to perform the song on the television show "Saturday Night Live" in 1987. The next year, "When a Man Loves a Woman" was used in the pilot episode of the coming-of-age television series "The Wonder Years." In the early 1990s, Michael Bolton released a cover of the song that hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100. With his renewed exposure, Sledge released his first album of original music in 20 years, "Blue Night." Featuring contributions from such artists as Bobby Womack, Mick Taylor, and Steve Cropper, it received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Sledge didn't release another album until 2004's "Shining Through the Rain"; he also released a live album that year with his band Sunset Drive. His final album, "The Gospel of Percy Sledge," came out in 2013.

Honors and Awards

Sledge received many honors during his career, as well as some that were posthumous. In 1989, he earned an inaugural Pioneer Award from the Rhythm and Blues Foundation, and in 1993 he was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. For his album "Blue Night," Sledge received a W. C. Handy Award in 1996. Later, in 2005, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Sledge was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2007 for his contributions to the state. Among his posthumous honors, he was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2021.

Personal Life and Death

Sledge was married two times and had a total of 12 children. Three of his children became singers like him.

On April 14, 2015, Sledge passed away from liver cancer at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was interred in the city's Heavenly Gates Cemetery.