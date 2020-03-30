Payton Moormeier net worth: Payton Moormeier is an American internet personality who has a net worth of $3 million. He is best known for his popularity on TikTok.

Payton Moormeier was born in St. Marys, Georgia in July 2003. He is known for having more than 11 million fans on TikTok. Moormeier posts lip sync and dance videos and has collaborated with creators including Anthony Reeves, Avani Gregg, and Jaden Hossler. He was verified on TikTok in 2017 and was a member of the TikTok group JrElite. His TikTok video "Anthony's teaching me his ways" earned more than one million likes. Payton Moormeier competed against Tayson Madkour and Jaden Hossler in a Wall of Fame challenge in 2019. He has also posted duets with social media star King Tino.