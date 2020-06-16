Pascal Obispo net worth: Pascal Obispo is a French singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $40 million. He is best known for releasing several #1 albums in France.

Pascal Obispo was born in Bergerac, Dordogne, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France in January 1965. His musical styles include pop, rock, and progressive rock and he plays the piano and bass guitar. Obispo released his debut studio album Le long du fleuve in 1990 and the album Plus que tort au monde in 1992. He released the album Un jour comme aujourd'hui in 1994. Pascal Obispo released the albums Superflu in 1996 and Soledad in 1999 and both reached #1 in France. Obispo's albums Studio Fan – Live Fan in 2004 and Les fleurs du bien in 2006 both reached #1 in France and Belgium. His album Welcome the Magic World of Captain Samourai Flower was released in 2009 and reached #1 in Belgium and #2 in France. His album Millesimes in 2013 and Billet de femme in 2016 both reached #1 in France and Belgium.