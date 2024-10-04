What is Park Bom's Net Worth?

Park Bom is a South Korean singer who has a net worth of $20 million. Park Bom is best known as a member of the girl group 2NE1. With the group, she recorded such hit songs as "I Don't Care," "Don't Cry," "Lonely," "I Am the Best," and "Come Back Home." Park has also released music as a solo artist, including her singles "Spring" and "4:44."

Early Life and Education

Park Bom was born on March 24, 1984 in Seoul, South Korea. She has an older sister named Go-eun. Park attended junior high school in the United States.

Career Beginnings

Park began her professional music career as a trainee at the South Korean agency YG Entertainment. In 2006, she appeared as a featured artist on two early singles by the boy band Big Bang: "We Belong Together" and "Forever with U." The next year, Park was featured on "Along My Way" by Red Roc and "Baby Boy" by Lexy. Meanwhile, she appeared in a series of promotional music videos for Samsung's Anycall mobile phone.

2NE1

In 2009, YG Entertainment formed the girl group 2NE1, consisting of Park (Bom), Lee Chae-rin (CL), Sandara Park (Dara), and Gong Min-ji (Minzy). With labelmate Big Bang, the group appeared on the promotional single "Lollipop." After that, 2NE1 released its self-titled debut EP, which launched the number-one hit single "I Don't Care." The group went on to release its debut studio album, "To Anyone," in 2010. Supported by the hit singles "Go Away," "Can't Nobody," and "Clap Your Hands," the album debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart. "To Anyone" also included Park's hit solo single "You and I." 2NE1 released its second self-titled EP in the summer of 2011. Another huge success for the group, the EP reached number one in both South Korea and Japan, and spawned such hit singles as "Don't Cry," "Lonely," "I Am the Best," and "Ugly."

2NE1 released its second studio album, "Crush," in early 2014. In addition to reaching number two on the Gaon Album Chart, it made it to number 61 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, making it the highest-charting Korean album ever on that chart at the time. The lead single from "Crush" was "Come Back Home," which became 2NE1's ninth number-one single in South Korea. In the spring of 2016, Minzy announced her departure from 2NE1. Later in the year, YG Entertainment announced the disbandment of the group. As a trio, the group released its final single, "Goodbye," in early 2017. However, in the spring of 2022, 2NE1 reunited for a surprise performance at Coachella. Two years after that, the group reunited again for its 15th anniversary, embarking on the global Welcome Back Tour from 2024 to 2025.

Solo Recording Career

In 2019, a few years after the disbanding of 2NE1, Park released her debut single album, "Spring." The album was rereleased a couple of months later as "re:Blue Rose," with its lead single being "4:44," featuring Wheein. Not long after that, Park released the single "I Do, I Do," from the soundtrack to the television series "Perfume." Following a year-long hiatus, she returned in late 2020 with the single "Red Light," a collaboration with Sai Sai Kham Leng. In 2021, Park released the single "Do Re Mi Fa Sol," featuring Changmo, and in 2022 she released "Flower," featuring Kim Min-seok and MeloMance.

Beyond her own singles, Park has had success as a featured artist on such songs as "Oh Yeah," by GD & TOP; "Having an Affair," by G-Dragon and Park Myung-soo; and "Up," by Epik High. She also briefly collaborated with Lee Hi as the duo Bom & Hi, releasing a cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" in late 2013.

Television Appearances

Park has made appearances on many television shows in South Korea. In 2009, she had a cameo role on the SBS series "Style," and in 2014 she was a cast member on the first season of the SBS reality series "Roommate." Later, in 2019, Park competed on the reality competition shows "Queendom" and "The King of Mask Singer." In 2022, she was a cast member on the second season of "Sing Forest 2." Elsewhere, Park had a guest role on the Netflix show "YG Future Strategy Office."

Adderall Incident

In 2014, Park was investigated for having previously smuggled Adderall tablets through Incheon International Airport. Although legal in the United States, where her supply had come from, Adderall was illegal in South Korea. It was explained that Park needed the medication to help treat her ADHD.