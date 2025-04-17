What is Pam Tillis's Net Worth?

Pam Tillis is an American singer, songwriter, and musician who has a net worth of $10 million. Pam Tillis is best known for being the daughter of legendary country music singer Mel Tillis and for hits such as "Maybe It Was Memphis" and "Shake The Sugar Tree." Having recorded six number-one singles and won numerous awards, including two Grammys and three Country Music Association Awards, Pam continues to tour extensively.

Early Years

Pam Yvonne Tillis was born on July 24, 1957, in Plant City, Florida, the oldest of five children born to country singer Mel Tillis and his wife Doris.

At the age of eight, Pam began taking piano lessons—the same year her famous father called her up on stage at the Grand Ole Opry to perform the folk song "Tom Dooley" with him. At the age of 11, she began learning how to play guitar.

An auto accident at the age of 16 necessitated facial reconstruction and other surgeries over the course of five years.

Pam attended the University of Tennessee, which she dropped out of after two semesters in 1976. While in college, she performed as a folk duo with American singer Ashley Cleveland and in The High Country Swing Band.

After leaving college, Pam relocated to San Francisco, California, and started a jazz and rock band called Freelight. Additionally, she worked as a backup singer in her father's band and appears on his track "Your Body is an Outlaw."

Career

In 1981, Pam Tillis signed with American record label Elektra Records and released her debut single, "Every Home Should Have One." Two years later, Warner Records released her debut album "Above and Beyond the Doll of Cutey." Not comfortable with the disco-pop mold she was being pushed into, she returned to Nashville and country music. In 1984, her song "Goodbye Highway" made it onto the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Her other singles didn't fare as well, and – despite being nominated by the Academy of Country Music for the 1986 Top New Vocalist Award – she was dropped from her contract at Warner Records in 1987. To continue earning an income, she recorded television advertisement jingles and performed in nightclubs.

In 1989, Pam was signed to the new record label Arista Nashville. In addition to writing her own material, she wrote songs for other artists, including American pop singer Juice Newton. Pam's 1990 track "Don't Tell Me What To Do" reached number five on the Billboard country chart and number one on the Radio & Records chart. The song was included on the album "Put Yourself in My Place," which became certified gold. Another song on the album – "Maybe it was Memphis" – peaked at number three on the charts and has become Pam's signature song. In 1991 and 1992, the Country Music Association nominated her for Horizon Awards for Best New Artist and Single of the Year.

Pam's single "Shake the Sugar Tree" from her album "Homeward Looking Angel" made the top five on the country charts, while the single "Let That Pony Run" reached the top ten.

In 1993, Pam was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance. She collaborated that year with American country musician George Jones on the track "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair," which won the Vocal Event of the Year Award from the Country Music Association. Her collaboration with American country singer Dolly Parton on the song "Romeo" garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. That year, the Country Music Association nominated Pam as Female Vocalist of the Year and her video for the song "Cleopatra, Queen of Denial" for a Video of the Year Award.

More chart-topping hits followed with the 1994 singles "Spilled Perfume" and "When You Walk in the Room" from the album "Sweetheart's Dance." That year, she won the Country Music Association's Vocalist of the Year Award, while the single "Mi Vida Loca" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

In 1995, Pam self-produced the album "All This Love." Her "Greatest Hits" album in 1997 resulted in its track "All the Good Ones Are Gone" being nominated for awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and a nomination for Best Country Vocal Performance at the Grammy Awards.

Pam contributed vocals to the 1999 album "Tribute to Tradition," which won a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals. In 2000, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2002, after leaving the Arista Nashville label upon the expiration of her contract, Pam released the album "It's All Relative: Tillis Sings Tillis" – a tribute album dedicated to her father.

After touring and releasing a concert DVD and a Christmas album, Pam founded her own record label – Stellar Cat. In 2007, she released the album "Rhinestoned." Her next album was 2012's "Recollection," followed by a collaborative album she recorded with American singer Lorrie Davis titled "Los Divas." The two women released another album together – "Come See Me and Come Lonely" in 2017.

Pam then began performing with two acoustic guitarists as the Pam Tillis Trio, and with Ashley Cleveland, Tricia Walker, and Karen Staley in Women in the Round. In 2020, she released the album "Looking For A Feeling."

Film, Television & Broadway

Pam Tillis appeared in the 1993 film "The Thing Called Love," as well as the television shows "L.A. Law" and "Diagnosis: Murder," the Broadway revue "Smokey Joe's Café," and the musical television drama "Nashville."

Soundtracks

Pam Tillis performed the song "Thin Ice" on the 1985 soundtrack for the film "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment." She performed the song "Drawn To The Fire" for the 1991 soundtrack for the movie "Thelma & Louise." In 1993, she recorded the song "How Gone is Goodbye" for the soundtrack of the film "Rising Sun."

Personal Life

Pam Tillis married and divorced Rick Mason in 1978. She married American country music songwriter Bob DiPiero in 1991. They divorced in 1998, and she married musician and record producer Matt Spicher in 2009.