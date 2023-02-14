Ozuna Net Worth

What is Ozuna's Net Worth?

Ozuna is a Puerto Rican singer who has a net worth of $14 million. Ozuna has released multiple number-one Latin albums, including "Odisea," "Aura," "Nibiru," and "ENOC." Additionally, he scored a major crossover hit with the single "Taki Taki," a collaboration with DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B. Ozuna has also ventured into acting, with roles in the films "Que León" and "F9."

Early Life

Ozuna was born as Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado on March 13, 1992 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to a Puerto Rican mother and Dominican father. He was economically disadvantaged growing up, and was raised by his paternal grandmother after his father was killed in the mid-90s. By his grandmother, he was instilled with Christian faith. At the age of 12, Ozuna realized he wanted to pursue a career in music; he was subsequently gifted with a microphone from his uncle.

Career Beginnings

Ozuna began performing publicly at a local bar called El Corozal, where he took a job. However, wanting to get away from the poverty and violence prevalent in his neighborhood, he moved to the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City in 2010. There, he created music videos that he self-promoted. Finding that Washington Heights was just about as impoverished and violent as the hometown he left, Ozuna returned to Puerto Rico after three years in New York.

First Singles

Ozuna released his first major single, "Imaginando," in 2012. This drew the attention of various record labels, resulting in a contract with Golden Family Records in 2014. The year after that, Ozuna performed hundreds of shows in Puerto Rico and released the hit single "Si Tu Marido No Te Quiere." Upon hearing Ozuna's music at a basketball game, manager Vicente Saavedra signed the artist and worked on developing his following. Ozuna continued to rise in prominence over the subsequent years. In 2016, he was featured on the single "La Ocasión" and released his single "Dile Que Tu Me Quieres."

Solo Studio Albums

Ozuna released his debut studio album, "Odisea," in the summer of 2017. Featuring appearances by such artists as J Balvin, Nicky Jam, and Anuel AA, the album was a massive hit, debuting at number one on the Top Latin Albums chart and remaining there for a near-record 46 weeks. It was supported by multiple singles including "Tu Foto," "El Farsante," and "Síguelo Bailando." Ozuna had another huge success with his second album, 2018's "Aura," which debuted at number one on the Latin Albums chart and at number seven on the Billboard 200.

In late 2019, Ozuna achieved another number-one Latin album with "Nibiru." Its singles included "Amor Genuino" and "Baila Baila Baila." He notched a fourth-consecutive Latin number-one with "ENOC," released in 2020. The album's lead single, "Caramelo," was a top-ten hit in several countries including Spain, Argentina, and Colombia. In the US, it peaked at number three on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Ozuna's fifth studio album, "Ozutochi," came out in 2022.

Musical Collaborations

Ozuna has found great success in his musical collaborations with other artists. Some of his most frequent collaborators have been Arcángel, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, and Cardi B. With the lattermost singer, he released the single "La Modelo" in late 2017. Ozuna also collaborated with Cardi B, as well as Selena Gomez and DJ Snake, on the hit 2018 single "Taki Taki." In 2019, he had further hit singles with "China," a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Karol G, and J Balvin; and "Yo x ti, tú x mí," a collaboration with Rosalía. In 2020, Ozuna was featured on the Black Eyed Peas' hit Latin song "Mamacita." The following year, he released a collaborative album with Anuel AA entitled "Los Dioses."

Style and Influences

Ozuna's style belongs primarily to the reggaeton and trap genres. He has also drawn from salsa, bachata, and various strains of Latin urban music. Among his musical influences, Ozuna has cited such artists as Don Omar, Jay-Z, De La Ghetto, and Romeo Santos, whom he has called his favorite singer.

Legal Troubles

In early 2017, Ozuna and his team were arrested at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia after Ozuna and his producer appeared to act violently. Later in the year, Ozuna hit a security guard on the head with his microphone during a concert in New York.

Ozuna was embroiled in an extortion scam in 2018 that involved explicit footage of him as a minor. An FBI investigation found that trap singer Kevin Fret, who was later murdered, was the extorter. Ozuna was not a suspect in the homicide.

Personal Life

With his wife Taina Marie Meléndez, Ozuna has two children named Sofía and Jacob. He is an avid watch collector, and also owns the Puerto Rico National League basketball team Baloncesto Nacional Superior.

On the philanthropic side of things, Ozuna launched a charity called Odisea Children in 2017 that supports healthcare.

Miami Mansion

In August 2020, Ozuna paid $5.5 million for a home in Coconut Grove, Florida. The seller was retired NFL player Jon Beason.