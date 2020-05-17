Ondreaz Lopez net worth: Ondreaz Lopez is an American social media personality who has a net worth of XYZ. He is best known for being popular on TikTok.

Ondreaz Lopez was born in Colorado in April 1997. He has more than 11 million fans on TikTok. His account ondreazlopez is where he posts dancing and lip-sync videos. He makes up one half of the Lopez Brothers with his younger brother Tony Lopez. Ondreaz Lopez started his TikTok account in March 2019. He appeared with Steve Harvey on Showtime at the Apollo. He moved to Nevada and has an older brother named Xavier. Ondreaz Lopez and his brother Tony are members of the collaborative social group The Hype House. Other members include Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae.