Nova Rockafeller net worth: Nova Rockafeller is a Canadian social media personality and musical artist who has a net worth of $3 million. She is perhaps best known for her album Insufficient Funds.

Nova Rockafeller was born in Edmonton, Canada in July 1988. She released her self-produced album Insufficient Funds in 2011. Rockafeller became part of the duo GFBF with Tom MacDonald in 2017. Nova Rockafeller was raised in Jamaica. She appeared in an episode of the TV series The Grindhouse Radio in 2016. Nova Rockafeller contributed to the soundtrack for the movie The DUFF in 2015. She directed, edited, and was the cinematographer for the 2020 video short Tom MacDonald: Coronavirus.