Normani Net Worth:

What is Normani's Net Worth?

Normani Kordei Hamilton is an American singer and dancer who has a net worth of $6 million. Normani rose to fame in 2013 as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. She eventually became a solo artist, and had major hits with such songs as "Love Lies," "Waves," "Dancing with a Stranger," and "Wild Side." Additionally, Normani released a two-song EP with Calvin Harris entitled "Normani x Calvin Harris."

Early Life

Normani Hamilton was born on May 31, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia to Andrea and Derrick. She has a pair of older half-sisters named Arielle and Ashlee. Normani spent much of her early life in New Orleans, Louisiana before moving to Pearland, Texas following Hurricane Katrina. Growing up, she competed in gymnastics and dance competitions as well as beauty pageants. Normani was homeschooled beginning in the sixth grade.

The X Factor

Normani first gained national recognition when she competed in the second season of the reality television music competition show "The X Factor" in 2012. Although she was eliminated fairly early on, she was brought back by the judges and placed into a group with Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, and Camila Cabello. Ultimately, the group made it to the finale, finishing in third place.

Fifth Harmony

Normani's group from "The X Factor" eventually became the girl group Fifth Harmony. In 2013, Fifth Harmony released its debut EP, "Better Together," which debuted at number six on the Billboard 200. This was followed in 2015 by the group's first studio album, "Reflection," which debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 and launched the hit singles "Boss," "Sledgehammer," and "Worth It." Fifth Harmony's second album "7/27," came out in 2016; peaking at number four, it spawned the group's highest-charting single to date, "Work from Home." After Cabello left the group later that year, Fifth Harmony released a self-titled album that also charted at number four on the Billboard 200. In 2018, the group took an indefinite hiatus so its members could pursue careers as solo artists.

Solo Career

As a solo artist, Normani signed to the management company S10 Entertainment in 2017. The following year, she had her first major hit outside of Fifth Harmony with the track "Love Lies," a duet with Khalid that was written for the film "Love, Simon." The song eventually peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Normani went on to sign with Keep Cool/RCA Records to record her debut solo album. She then released the EP "Normani x Calvin Harris" with Calvin Harris; it includes two songs, "Checklist" and "Slow Down." Following this, Normani released the single "Waves," featuring 6lack. In early 2019, she released "Dancing with a Stranger," a duet with Sam Smith that made it to number three in the UK and number seven in the US.

After performing at Lollapalooza in 2019, Normani released her first single without a featured artist: "Motivation." The track peaked at number 33 in the US. Also in 2019, Normani collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande on the song "Bad to You," which was written for the film remake of "Charlie's Angels." The next year, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Normani contributed to another film song: "Diamonds" from the superhero film "Birds of Prey." She had another hit in the summer of 2021 with "Wild Side," featuring Cardi B; it serves as the lead single from her upcoming debut album. In 2022, Normani released "Fair," the second single from that album.

Media Appearances

Beyond "The X Factor," Normani has appeared on a number of other television shows. In 2014, she appeared as herself in an episode of the MTV series "Faking It." Three years later, Normani competed in the 24th season of the dancing competition series "Dancing with the Stars." With her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, she came in third place. Normani subsequently appeared on "Lip Sync Battle" and "Sugar," and danced at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway show, which aired as a special on Amazon Prime Video. Among her other appearances on television, Normani served as an advisor on "The Voice"; was a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Legendary"; and participated on Jimmy Fallon's game show "That's My Jam."

Normani has also appeared in a number of music videos, including for Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," and Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties." Additionally, she has served as the face of such brands as Cracker Jill and AMI Paris.

Philanthropy

Alongside her fellow members from Fifth Harmony, Normani worked with the charities the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and the Girl Scouts. In 2016, she was named the diversity ambassador of the non-profit group the Cybersmile Foundation, which helps victims of cyberbullying. The next year, Normani became a global ambassador for American Cancer Society in order to raise awareness of HPV vaccination and breast cancer screening.