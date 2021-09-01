splits: 12

What Is Norah Jones' Net Worth?

Norah Jones is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actress who has a net worth of $25 million. Over the course of her career, Jones has won a considerable number of awards, including nine Grammys. Her music has also proved to be quite commercially successful, as she has sold more than 50 million records around the globe. Norah began her solo career with her debut album, "Come Away with Me," which sold 27 million units and earned diamond certification. In addition, this debut album won Jones five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

She continued with successful albums like "Feels Like Home," "Not Too Late," and "The Fall," all of which earned platinum certification with over a million sales each. She has since released a number of additional albums, bringing her total number of releases to seven. Outside of her music career, Norah is an actress who is known for her appearance in the film "Blueberry Nights."

Early Life

Geethali Norah Jones Shankar was born on March 30th of 1979 in Manhattan, New York. Her father is Indian musician Ravi Shankar, and her mother is a concert producer named Sue Jones. This means that Jones is of Indian-American heritage. Norah's parents separated when she was quite young, and she was subsequently raised by her mother in Grapevine, Texas. As a young child, Norah began to sing in church and take piano lessons. She also honed her vocal talents with professional training.

Eventually, she transferred to s specialized high school for performing and visual arts in Dallas. She continued to perform at the local Methodist Church and in her high school choir, and she regularly performed solos. She also continued her musical education, learning how to play the saxophone during her high school years. By the age of 16, she had legally changed her name to simply "Norah Jones."

During these early years, Norah Jones was especially influenced by artists such as Bill Evans and Billie Holiday. As a teen, she had already established quite a reputation for herself as a jazz vocalist, having won "Down Beat" magazine's Student Music Award for Best Jazz Vocalist twice. After graduating from high school, Jones attended the University of North Texas and majored in piano. She also joined the UNT Jazz Singers and rubbed shoulders with Jesse Harris, with whom she would collaborate later in her career. Harris and Jones later reconnected in New York City, recording music together.

Career

Norah Jones actually began her professional music career as a lounge singer rather than a recording artist. This allowed her to connect with Peter Malick, who saw one of her performances. Malick then asked her to participate in various recording sessions which were later featured in Malick's album "New York City." Jones then signed to Blue Note, a subsidiary of EMI Group. This in turn led to Jaw Newland working with Norah to record a number of demo tracks. With the demo tracks recorded, Jones then recorded "Come Away With Me," her debut album that was released in 2002.

"Come Away With Me" won widespread praise from critics while performing incredibly well commercially. Jones won five Grammys for the album, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. The lead single for this album was "Don't Know Why," which topped the charts.

Jones then followed up with "Feels Like Home," which debuted at number one in 16 countries. Norah won another Grammy as a result in 2005, this time for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In addition, Jones won Record of the Year and Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for her duet with Ray Charles, entitled "Here We Go Again."

In 2007, Jones wrote or co-wrote all of her own songs for her latest album, "Not Too Late." This album eventually sold 4 million copies worldwide. In 2009, Norah released "The Fall," her fourth studio album. Although this was the first time she failed to reach the number one spot in the United States, the album was praised by critics nonetheless and eventually sold 1.5 million copies worldwide. Throughout the next few years, she released albums such as "Little Broken Hearts," "Day Breaks," and "Pick Me Up Off the Floor."

Outside of her solo work, Jones has collaborated with artists such as the Foo Fighters, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals, Mike Patton, A Tribe Called Quest, Herbie Hancock, Robert Glasper, and many others.

Real Estate

In 2009, Norah spent $4.9 million on a historic townhome in New York City. In November of 2019, she put the original townhome on the market for $8 million and quickly found a buyer. The residence features a 1,440-square-foot backyard with a blue stone patio and wisteria canopy. The real highlight of the outdoor area is a heated lap pool and hot tub, which is something of a rarity for Brooklyn. Other features of the four-story home include five bedrooms, a sunroom, a 300-square-foot terrace, beamed ceilings, and a teak wet bar.

In 2015, it was reported that Jones had purchased a nearby townhome in the same neighborhood of Cobble Hill. She purchased this residence for $6.25 million. The home is somewhat famous, as it was used in the filming of the Julia Roberts movie, "Eat, Pray, Love." It features a 2,125-square-foot main floor, double-height, beamed ceilings, large skylights, and an equally large fireplace. Outside, there is a greenhouse with a perennial garden.