Noa Kirel Net Worth

What is Noa Kirel's Net Worth?

Noa Kirel is an Israeli singer-songwriter, actress, model, and television personality who has a net worth of $8 million. Noa Kirel won six MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Israeli Act between 2017 and 2024, and from 2018 to 2019 she was a judge on "Israel's Got Talent." As an actress, her credits include the films "Kimat Mefursemet" and "Love You Charlie" and the television series "Kfula" and "Shilton HaTzlalim."

Early Life

Noa Kirel was born Noya Kirel on April 10, 2001 in Ra'anana, Israel as the youngest of three children of Ilana, the owner of a boutique fashion store, and Amir, the CEO of an imported-glass business. Her older siblings are Niv and Ofree. As an infant, Kirel was diagnosed with a serious kidney illness that resulted in the loss of one functioning kidney. After she was diagnosed, a rabbi suggested her name be changed to Noa, which can mean "movement" in Hebrew.

Singing Career

In 2015, Kirel released her first singles: "Medabrim," "Killer," and "Yesh Bi Ahava." These songs found significant success on YouTube. Kirel went on to release such further singles as "Rak Ata," "Lirkod," "Kima'at Mefursemet," "Etzel HaDoda VeHadod," and "Tikitas." In 2017, she won her first of five consecutive MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Israeli Act. Kirel released several more singles, including "Ba Li Otcha," "Drum," and "Pouch," before signing an international recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2020. She went on to have success in Israel with such singles as "Meusharim," "Million Dollar," "Yahalomim," and "Trilili Tralala," as well as her first international single, "Please Don't Suck." Further successful singles included "Reashim," "Pa'Amon," and "Pantera." In 2023, Kirel represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Unicorn," which came in third place with 362 points. A couple of years later, Kirel released her debut EP, "Rosh Hamimshala." Upon getting married in late 2025, she released the singles "Bridezilla" and "Kol Ma She'ani Rotza."

Television Career

Kirel made her television debut in 2015 on the Israeli reality-based series "Pushers," which chronicles the relationships between wealthy parents and their children they attempt to push toward success. She appeared on another reality-based show, "Yom BeHayei," in 2016. The year after that, Kirel co-hosted the music program "LipStar" on the channel KidZ. She went on to have a big year in 2018, with a recurring role in the series "Shilton HaTzlalim" and a main role in the series "Kfula." Kirel remained on the latter show until 2020. Also in 2018, she began serving as a judge on the competition show "Israel's Got Talent," a role she continued through 2019. In 2020, Kirel competed on "Lo Nafsik Lashir" and served as a judge and mentor on "Beit Sefer LeMusica." A few years later, she hosted the talent show "Star Academy Israel." Kirel's other television credits include a starring role in the futuristic series "Wonder."

Film Career

On the big screen, Kirel voiced the character DJ Suki in the Hebrew dub of the 2016 American animated jukebox musical comedy film "Trolls." She made her live-action debut the next year as Rotem Levi in "Kimat Mefursemet." In 2022, Kirel starred in the crime comedy "Love You Charlie."

Personal Life

In early 2020, Kirel was drafted into the Israel Defense Forces for her mandatory service. She served in a unique military band of her own until she was honorably discharged in early 2022.

From 2021 to 2023, Kirel dated fellow Israeli actor and model Tomer HaCohen. After that, she began dating Israeli professional footballer Daniel Peretz, to whom she got engaged in 2024. The couple married in late 2025.