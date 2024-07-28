Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What Was Nick Ashford's Net Worth?

Nick Ashford was an American R&B singer and songwriter who had a net worth of $15 million at the time of his death in 2011. Nick Ashford was best known for forming the musical partnership Ashford & Simpson with his wife, Valerie Simpson. Ashford was homeless when he met Simpson, and the two began writing songs and sold their first batch for only $64. They would go on to write hundreds of songs together and generate tens of millions of dollars in royalties. Some of their notable songs include "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I'm Every Woman," "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand) and "You're All I Need to Get By."

The duo released their debut studio album, "Gimme Something Real," in 1973. Their 1978 album "Is It Still Good to Ya" reached #1 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Ashford & Simpson had #1 singles on the "Billboard" R&B Singles chart with the songs "Stuff Like That" (with Quincy Jones & Chaka Khan) and "Solid." Their singles "Found a Cure," "Nobody Knows," and "Stay Free" all reached #1 on the "Billboard" Dance Club Songs chart in 1979. They also wrote several songs for other artists, including the #1 "Billboard" R&B hit "Let's Go Get Stoned" by Ray Charles. Ashford & Simpson were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002, and in 2015, they were ranked #19 on "Rolling Stone" magazine's "20 Greatest Duos of All Time" list. Ashford also released the solo singles "I Don't Need No Doctor," "When I Feel the Need," "California Soul," and "Dead End Kids," and he appeared in the 1991 film "New Jack City." Nick Ashford passed away on August 22, 2011 at the age of 69.

$10 million Royalty Bond Sale

In late 1998, Nick and Valerie raised $10 million by selling bonds backed by the future royalties produced by their catalog of roughly 250 songs. A year earlier, David Bowie pioneered the practice when he raised $55 million selling "Bowie Bonds," backed by his catalog.

Early Life

Nick Ashford was born Nickolas Ashford on May 4, 1942, in Fairfield, South Carolina. His family later moved to Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Nick joined the Christ Temple Baptist Church. There, he performed with the Hammond Singers, who were named after James Hammond, the church's founding minister. Ashford attended Willow Run High School, and after graduation, he began pursuing a music career. In 1964, he met his future wife and collaborator, Valerie Simpson, at White Rock Baptist Church in Harlem.

Ashford & Simpson

Ashford & Simpson started out as songwriters, writing for artists such as Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin. After working with Charles, they caught the attention of Berry Gordy, the head of Motown Records, who hired them and paired them up with performers Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Ashford & Simpson wrote and produced several singles for Gaye and Terrell in the late 1960s, including "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and "You're All I Need to Get By." They later wrote and produced almost every song on the Diana Ross albums "Diana Ross," "Surrender," and "The Boss" in the 1970s. Ashford & Simpson also wrote for Motown artists such as Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and they had hits with Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman," Teddy Pendergrass' "Is It Still Good to Ya," and Stephanie Mills' "Keep Away Girls."

Ashford & Simpson recorded their own music as well, releasing their debut studio album, "Gimme Something Real," in 1973. The album reached #18 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and their next album, 1974's "I Wanna Be Selfish," peaked at #21 on that chart. Next, they released the albums "Come as You Are" (1976) and "So So Satisfied" (1977), which reached #35 and #30, respectively, on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The single "One More Try" from "Come as You Are" was a top 10 hit on the "Billboard" Dance Club Songs chart. The duo had a Gold record with 1977's "Send It," which reached #10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their next two albums, 1978's "Is It Still Good to Ya" and 1979's "Stay Free," were also certified Gold. "Is It Still Good to Ya" was Ashford & Simpson's first #1 album on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and "Stay Free" peaked at #3 on that chart. The single "It Seems to Hang On" from "Is It Still Good to Ya" reached #2 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and all three singles from "Stay Free" topped the Dance Club Songs chart. In 1978, Ashford & Simpson collaborated with Quincy Jones and Chaka Khan on the song "Stuff Like That" for Jones' album "Sounds…and Stuff Like That!!," and it reached #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In the '80s, Ashford & Simpson released the albums "A Musical Affair" (1980), "Street Opera" (1982), "High-Rise" (1983), "Solid" (1984), "Real Love" (1986), and "Love or Physical" (1989), and three of those albums reached the top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, with the Gold album "Solid" reaching #1. The title track from that album became the duo's biggest hit, peaking at #12 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and reaching the top 10 on the charts in several other countries. The single was certified Gold in the U.K. and Canada. In 2009, they remade the song and called it "Solid (As Barack)" in honor of President Barack Obama's inauguration. Ashford & Simpson's final studio album was 1996's "Been Found." Nick also produced the 1968 song "I'm Gonna Make You Love Me" for Diana Ross & the Supremes and the Temptations, and it reached #2 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Personal Life and Death

Nick married Valerie Simpson on November 30, 1974, and they remained together until his death in 2011. The couple welcomed daughter Nicole in 1975, followed by a second daughter, Asia, in 1987. On August 22, 2011, Ashford passed away from throat cancer at the age of 69 with his wife and daughters at his side. According to his publicist, Liz Rosenberg, Nick underwent radiation therapy to treat his cancer.

Awards and Nominations

Ashford & Simpson won BMI Awards for the songs "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and "Your Precious Love" in 1969, and in 1986, they earned an American Music Award nomination for Favorite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group Video Artist. In 2002, the duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2019, they were honored with a Trustees Award at the Grammy Awards. Nick had previously earned five Grammy nominations, and three were with Ashford & Simpson. They received the Founders Award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers' Founders Award (ASCAP) in 1996 and the Pioneer Award from The Rhythm & Blues Foundation in 1999.