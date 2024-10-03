What is Nicci Gilbert's Net Worth?

Nicci Gilbert is an American R&B singer-songwriter and actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Nicci Gilbert is best known as the lead singer of the 1990s female vocal group Brownstone. With the group, she recorded such hit songs as "If You Love Me," "Grapevyne," and "5 Miles to Empty." Gilbert later embarked on a solo recording career, and from 2012 to 2013 starred on the reality television show "R&B Divas: Atlanta."

Early Life and Education

Nicci Gilbert was born as Nichole Gilbert on July 8, 1970 in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up, she was influenced in her musical interests by her mother Helene, who was a jazz singer. After graduating from high school, Gilbert attended Eastern Michigan University, where she studied music and drama. However, she dropped out after two years to pursue her music career in Los Angeles.

Brownstone

In Los Angeles in 1994, Gilbert formed the R&B vocal group Brownstone with Monica Doby and Charmayne Maxwell. The group went on to sign with Michael Jackson's MJJ Music label and release its debut single, "Pass the Lovin'." In early 1995, Brownstone released its debut album, "From the Bottom Up," which debuted at number 48 on the Billboard 200 before peaking at number 29 a couple of months later. The album included the hit singles "If You Love Me," "Grapevyne," and a cover of the Eagles' "I Can't Tell You Why." Brownstone had its greatest commercial success with "If You Love Me," which reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Moreover, it earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

After the success of "From the Bottom Up," Monica Doby left Brownstone and was replaced by Kina Cosper. The new trio went on to record the album "Still Climbing," which came out in mid-1997. Featuring the singles "5 Miles to Empty," "Kiss and Tell," and "In the Game of Love," the album peaked at number 51 on the Billboard 200 and number 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Not long after the release of the album, Brownstone broke up. In early 2015, founding member Charmayne Maxwell died from an accidental fall. Later, in 2019, the remaining members of the group reunited for a one-off performance at the Essence Music Festival. In 2022, Brownstone released its first single in 25 years, entitled "All I Want." Another single, a cover of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," was released in 2023.

Solo Recording Career

In 2002, Gilbert embarked on a solo recording career with MCA Records. However, her planned debut album "Grown Folks Music" was shelved indefinitely when the label shut down in 2003. Gilbert ended up releasing the album independently in early 2005.

Acting Career

In the latter half of the 1990s, Gilbert began acting on television and film. She appeared in episodes of the television sitcoms "Martin," "Living Single," and "Sister, Sister," and played the role of Crayola in the romantic comedy film "Woo." Later, Gilbert branched out into theater with a role in Tyler Perry's 2004 stage play "Meet the Browns," a spinoff of his film "Madea's Class Reunion." In 2011, she both starred in and directed the stage musical "Soul Kittens Cabaret," which features a number of female R&B singers in the cast.

Reality Television

In 2012, Gilbert began starring on the TV One reality show "R&B Divas: Atlanta," about the lives and careers of singers living in the titular city. She appeared alongside Monifah Carter, Syleena Johnson, Keke Wyatt, and Faith Evans during the show's first and second seasons. In season two, Angie Stone and LaTocha Scott joined the cast. Gilbert did not appear on the show's third and final season. She continued appearing on reality television as a cast member on "Divas and Cocktails" in 2013. Gilbert also appeared in a 2014 episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

She Speaks Live

In 2019, Gilbert began co-hosting the talk show "She Speaks Live" with Stacii Jae Johnson and Christine Beatty. On the show, the trio discusses everything from pop culture to education and politics. There are also celebrity guests.

Personal Life

With her husband Leonard Daniels, whom she married in 2010, Gilbert has a daughter named Brandy.