Last Updated: June 5, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesSingers
Net Worth:
$14 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 10, 1954 (69 years old)
Birthplace:
North Shields
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Singer, Musician, Singer-songwriter, Film Score Composer
Nationality:
England
💰 Compare Neil Tennant's Net Worth
Table of ContentsExpand
  1. Early Life
  2. Personal Life

What is Neil Tennant's Net Worth?

Neil Tennant is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and music journalist who has a net worth of $14 million. Neil Tennant is best known for being the co-founder of the synthpop duo, Pet Shop Boys. Tennant worked as a journalist for Smash Hits and also served as assistant editor for the magazine.

The British actor David Tennant was actually born David McDonald. When he learned there was another David McDonald in the acting guild he wanted to join, he changed his name to David Tennant, intentionally as a reference to Neil.

Early Life

Neil Tennant was born in North Shields, Tyneside, England on July 10, 1954. Neil Francis Tennant was born to William W. Tennant (1923–2009), a sales representative, and Sheila M. (Watson) Tennant (1923–2008). He has an older sister, Susan, and two younger brothers, Simon and Philip. The family moved to Greenfield Road, Brunton Park, shortly after Neil was born.

As a child, Tennant attended St. Cuthbert's Grammar School, an all-boys Catholic school in Newcastle. His songs "This Must Be the Place I Waited Years to Leave" and "It's a Sin" refer to his early life in a Catholic school and its strict upbringing. While at school, Tennant played the guitar and cello.

At age 16, he played in a folk music group named Dust, whose most popular song was called "Can You Hear the Dawn Break?". They were heavily influenced by The Incredible String Band. During his teenage years, he was a member of the youth theatre at the People's Theatre, Newcastle.

Steve Finn/Getty Images

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Personal Life

Tennant officially came out in a 1994. Tennant is a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He has criticized ageism in the music industry, stating in 2013 that radio professionals would tell him that they wanted to play Pet Shop Boys songs on the air, but would not because the duo, then in their 50s, were considered to be "too old."

Tennant maintains a house in London and another in County Durham in the countryside of North East England. He and Lowe also have an apartment in Berlin.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Chris Lowe Net Worth
    Chris
    Lowe
  2. Victoria Tennant Net Worth
    Victoria
    Tennant
  3. David Tennant Net Worth
    David
    Tennant
  4. Simon Neil Net Worth
    Simon
    Neil
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Kimbal Musk Net Worth
    Kimbal
    Musk
  7. Mike Tyson Net Worth
    Mike
    Tyson
  8. Lil Twist Net Worth
    Lil
    Twist
  9. Jami Gertz Net Worth
    Jami
    Gertz
  10. Miley Cyrus Net Worth
    Miley
    Cyrus
  11. Bob Gunton Net Worth
    Bob
    Gunton
  12. J. J. Watt Net Worth
    J.
    J. Watt
  13. Roy Jones Jr Net Worth
    Roy
    Jones Jr
  14. Erica Dixon Net Worth
    Erica
    Dixon
  15. Robin Yount Net Worth
    Robin
    Yount
  16. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt