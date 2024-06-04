Table of Contents Expand Early Life Personal Life

What is Neil Tennant's Net Worth?

Neil Tennant is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and music journalist who has a net worth of $14 million. Neil Tennant is best known for being the co-founder of the synthpop duo, Pet Shop Boys. Tennant worked as a journalist for Smash Hits and also served as assistant editor for the magazine.

The British actor David Tennant was actually born David McDonald. When he learned there was another David McDonald in the acting guild he wanted to join, he changed his name to David Tennant, intentionally as a reference to Neil.

Early Life

Neil Tennant was born in North Shields, Tyneside, England on July 10, 1954. Neil Francis Tennant was born to William W. Tennant (1923–2009), a sales representative, and Sheila M. (Watson) Tennant (1923–2008). He has an older sister, Susan, and two younger brothers, Simon and Philip. The family moved to Greenfield Road, Brunton Park, shortly after Neil was born.

As a child, Tennant attended St. Cuthbert's Grammar School, an all-boys Catholic school in Newcastle. His songs "This Must Be the Place I Waited Years to Leave" and "It's a Sin" refer to his early life in a Catholic school and its strict upbringing. While at school, Tennant played the guitar and cello.

At age 16, he played in a folk music group named Dust, whose most popular song was called "Can You Hear the Dawn Break?". They were heavily influenced by The Incredible String Band. During his teenage years, he was a member of the youth theatre at the People's Theatre, Newcastle.

Personal Life

Tennant officially came out in a 1994. Tennant is a patron of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. He has criticized ageism in the music industry, stating in 2013 that radio professionals would tell him that they wanted to play Pet Shop Boys songs on the air, but would not because the duo, then in their 50s, were considered to be "too old."

Tennant maintains a house in London and another in County Durham in the countryside of North East England. He and Lowe also have an apartment in Berlin.