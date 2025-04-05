What Is Naturi Naughton's Net Worth?

Naturi Naughton is an American singer-songwriter, rap artist, and actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Naturi Naughton first began perfecting her vocal skills in church when she was in kindergarten. She went on to perform at various events through her teens and was subsequently discovered at age 15. She became a household name when she began performing as part of the R&B group 3LW. The trio released their first album in 2000, and it went Platinum. Naughton announced in August 2002 that she was no longer part of 3LW, and she went on to focus on an acting career. She has since appeared in a Broadway production of "Hairspray" (2005–2008), and she portrayed Lil' Kim in the 2009 film "Notorious." Naturi has starred as Tasha St. Patrick on the Starz series "Power" (2014–2020) and "Power Book II: Ghost" (2020–2024) and Jill "Da Thrill" Sumpter on the ABC musical drama "Queens" (2021–2022). She also played Denise Dupree in the 2009 film "Fame" and contributed several songs to the soundtrack. Her cover of the film's title track reached #33 on the UK Singles Chart, and the EP "Fame Presents Naturi Naughton as Denise: Didn't I Tell You?" was released in 2010.

Early Life

Naturi Naughton was born Naturi Cora Maria Naughton on May 20, 1984, in East Orange, New Jersey. She is the daughter of retired accountant Ezra Naughton and paralegal Brenda Naughton. Ezra is from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Brenda is from Raleigh, North Carolina. When Naturi was five years old, she joined New Hope Baptist Church's choir. Naughton attended the Catholic schools St. Joseph's and Immaculate Conception High School, and she studied music at the Newark School of the Arts. After high school, she enrolled at Seton Hall University, where she was a political science major and an honor student.

Music Career

In 1999, 15-year-old Naturi formed the group 3LW with Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon. Their debut single, 2000's "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," was a success, peaking at #23 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart and reaching the top 10 in the U.K., the Netherlands, and New Zealand. They released a self-titled album in December 2000, and it reached #29 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #19 on the "Billboard" Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was certified Platinum. The single "Playas Gon' Play" reached #5 on the UK Hip Hop/R&B chart and #7 on the UK Dance chart, and in the U.S., it peaked at #81 on the "Billboard" Hot 100 chart, #56 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and #17 on the Rhythmic chart. The group released the single "I Do (Wanna Get Close to You)" (featuring Diddy and Loon) in the summer of 2002, and it reached the top 20 on the "Billboard" Rhythmic chart, Australian Urban chart, and Recorded Music NZ chart.

In August 2002, Naughton announced her departure from 3LW, saying that Williams, Bailon, and management had forced her out of the group. As a solo artist, Naturi contributed five songs for the soundtrack for the 2009 film "Fame," and in 2010, the EP "Fame Presents Naturi Naughton as Denise: Didn't I Tell You?" was released.

Acting Career

Naughton made her film debut in 2008's "Cash Rules," and in 2009, she portrayed Lil' Kim in The Notorious B.I.G. biopic "Notorious" and played Denise Dupree in the remake of the 1980 film "Fame." Next, she appeared in the 2010 comedy "Lottery Ticket" and guest-starred on "Mad Men" (2010), "The Playboy Club" (2011), "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" (2011), and "Let's Stay Together" (2013). In 2012, Naturi played Kendra on the Lifetime series "The Client List," and the following year, she appeared in the film "Highland Park" and the TV movie "Let the Church Say Amen." From 2014 to 2020, she starred as Tasha St. Patrick on the Starz series "Power," which aired 63 episodes over six seasons and earned Naughton two NAACP Image Awards. She reprised her role on "Power Book II: Ghost" from 2020 to 2024. During her time as Tasha St. Patrick, Naturi also appeared in the films "Step Sisters" (2018), "Emperor" (2020), "Really Love" (2020), "88" (2022), "The Night Before Christmas" (2022), and "Call Her King" (2023). She guest-starred on "Queen of the South" in 2018, and from 2021 to 2022, she played Jill "Da Thrill" Sumpter on ABC's "Queens." In 2024, Naughton appeared in the Lifetime movie "Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie."

Personal Life

On July 19, 2017, Naturi welcomed a daughter, Zuri, with her then-boyfriend Ben. Naughton married Xavier Lewis, an entrepreneur and talent manager on April 2, 2022, and they have a son, Tru, who was born on May 27, 2023.

Real Estate

In October 2020, Naturi paid 2.12 million for a home in Brooklyn, New York.

Awards and Nominations

Naughton has received five NAACP Image Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Power" in 2017 and 2018. She was also nominated in that category in 2016, and her other nominations were for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for "Power" in 2019 and Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie) for "Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie" in 2025. "Power" also earned Naturi a NAMIC Vision Award nomination for Best Performance – Drama (2016) and two Women's Image Network Awards nominations for Actress Drama Series (2015 and 2016). In 2010, she received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Music, Adapted Song for her cover of "Fame" from the 2009 film of the same name, and in 2011, she won the Rising Star Award at the American Black Film Festival. In 2022, Naughton earned a Black Reel Award for Television nomination for Outstanding Original Song for "Nasty Girl" from "Queens." During her time with 3LW, the group won "Soul Train" Lady of Soul Awards for Best New R&B or Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year for "3LW" in 2001. They also received BET Award nominations for Best Female Group in 2001 and Best Group in 2002.