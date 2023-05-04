Natti Natasha net worth

What Is Natti Natasha's Net Worth?

Natti Natasha is a Dominican singer, producer, and music video director who has a net worth of $12 million. Natti Natasha has released the albums "Iluminatti" (2019) and "Nattividad" (2021) and the EP "All About Me" (2012), and "Iluminatti" reached #3 on the "Billboard" Top Latin Albums chart. Natasha is known for singles such as "Otra Cosa" (with Daddy Yankee), "Criminal" (with Ozuna), "Tonta" (with R.K.M & Ken-Y), "Sin Pijama" (with Becky G), "No Me Acuerdo" (with Thalía), "La Mejor Versión de Mí," "No Lo Trates" (with Pitbull and Daddy Yankee), and "Ram Pam Pam" (with Becky G). She was also featured on the 2012 Don Omar single "Dutty Love," which topped the "Billboard" Hot Latin Songs, Latin Pop Airplay, Tropical Airplay, and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts. In 2020, Natti directed her music video for "Que mal te fue" and executive produced the music video "Lyanno: Lo peor de mí" and the YouTube Originals series "Bravas." In 2021, Natasha starred on and executive produced the Amazon Prime Video docuseries "Everybody Loves Natti."

Early Life

Natti Natasha was born Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista on December 10, 1986, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. She is the daughter of Alejandro Gutiérrez and Sarah Batista. At the age of 7, Natti began attending a school of fine arts, where she honed her singing abilities. She moved to the Bronx when she was 18 years old. There, she met award-winning reggaeton artist Don Omar and signed with his record label, Orfanato Music Group. Natasha began composing and recording her own music at the age of 18 and formed the band D'Style with some friends.

Career

In 2010, Natti released the song "Hold Ya (Remix)" with Don Omar and Gyptian, then she was featured on Omar's 2012 single "Dutty Love," which reached #1 on the "Billboard" Hot Latin Songs, Latin Pop Airplay, Tropical Airplay, and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts as well as Colombia's National-Report. In 2012, she also released the EP "All About Me." The following year, Natasha performed on the Farruko single "Crazy in Love," and in 2015, she teamed back up with Omar for the single "Perdido en Tus Ojos," which was certified Platinum in Spain and reached the top 10 on the "Billboard" Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts. In 2017, she collaborated with Daddy Yankee on "Otra Cosa," and it reached #1 on the Dominican Republic's Monitor Latino. Next, Natti released "Criminal" with Ozuna, and it was certified 15× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and reached #1 on the charts in four countries. She followed the success of "Criminal" with the singles "Amantes de una Noche" (with Bad Bunny), "Tonta" (with R.K.M & Ken-Y), "Sin Pijama" (with Becky G), and "No Me Acuerdo" (with Thalía). "Sin Pijama" went 38× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., 5× Platinum in Spain, and Diamond+2× Platinum+Gold in Mexico, and "No Me Acuerdo" went 14× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and Diamond+Platinum in Mexico.

Natasha released "Iluminatti," her debut album, in February 2019, and it went Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and reached #149 on the "Billboard" 200 chart and #3 on the Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts. Several of the album's tracks were released as singles, including "La Mejor Versión de Mí." The solo version of the song was certified 3× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., and the remix featuring Romeo Santos went 6× Platinum (Latin) and reached #1 on the "Billboard" Tropical Airplay chart as well as the Monitor Latino in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. In 2019, Natti collaborated with Pitbull and Daddy Yankee on the song "No Lo Trates" and with Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and the Jonas Brothers on "Runaway." "No Lo Trates" was certified 11× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S., and "Runaway" went 7× Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. and Diamond+2× Platinum in Mexico.

Natasha released her second album, "Nattividad," in September 2021, and it was certified Gold (Latin) in the U.S. and reached #11 on the "Billboard" Latin Rhythm Albums chart, #14 on the Top Latin Albums chart, and #36 on the PROMUSICAE Spanish Albums chart. The singles "Que Mal Te Fue," "Antes Que Salga El Sol" (with Prince Royce), and "Noches en Miami" all reached #1 in at least two countries, and "Antes Que Salga El Sol" was certified Platinum (Latin) in the U.S. In 2022, Natti released the single "Mayor Que Usted" with Daddy Yankee and Wisin & Yandel, and it reached #1 on the "Billboard" Latin Airplay chart and the Monitor Latino charts in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

Personal Life

On February 1, 2021, Natti became engaged to Raphy Pina, her manager and the founder of Pina Records. The couple welcomed daughter Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez on May 22, 2021. In May 2022, Pina was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms, and Natasha wrote the 2023 song "La Falta Que Me Haces" "(How Much I Miss You)" about being separated from him while he serves his time.

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, Natti earned a Latin Grammy nomination for Album of the Year for the Sebastián Yatra album "Dharma." She has received several "Billboard" Latin Music Award nominations, winning Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female in 2019. She was also nominated in that category in 2018 and 2020, and her other nominations were for New Artist of the Year (2019) and Female Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year (2020 and 2022). Natasha has earned more than 30 Premios Lo Nuestro nominations, taking home the prize for Urban Song of the Year and Urban Collaboration of the Year for "Sin Pijama," Song of the Year – Tropical for "Quien Sabe," and Tropical Collaboration of the Year for "Justicia" in 2019 and Remix of the Year for Khea's "Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex" in 2022.

She has won six Tu Musica Urban Awards: International Female Artist (2019), International Artist Song for "Sin Pijama" (2019), International Artist Video for "Sin Pijama" (2019), Best Female Artist (2020), Best Female Song for "La Mejor Versión de Mi" (2020), and Best Female Album for "ILuminatti" (2020). In 2022, Natti won an El Premio ASCAP award for Winning Songwriters & Publishers for "Ram Pam Pam." She has also received nominations from the Latin American Music Awards (Favorite Artist – Female, 2018), American Music Awards (Favorite Female Latin Artist, 2021), and BreakTudo Awards (Latin Artist, 2021).