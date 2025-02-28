What is Nathan Morris's Net Worth?

Nathan Morris is an American singer who has a net worth of $30 million. Nathan Morris is best known as a founding member and the baritenor of the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men. Formed in 1985, the group released such hit songs as "Motownphilly," "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," and "One Sweet Day." Among his other activities, Morris hosted the short-lived DIY Network home renovation television show "Hit Properties" in 2018.

Early Life and Education

Nathan Morris was born on June 18, 1971 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As a teenager, he attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, where he met his bandmates.

Boyz II Men

In 1985, Morris formed a vocal group called Unique Attraction with his schoolmates Marc Nelson, George Baldi, Jon Shoats, and Marguerite Walker. A couple of years later, freshman Wanyá Morris joined the group, and in 1988, Baldi, Shoats, and Walker left the group upon their graduation. Unique Attraction subsequently recruited Shawn Stockman and Michael McCary. Inspired by the harmonies of the R&B group New Edition, the group eventually changed its name to Boyz II Men, after New Edition's song of the same name. Boyz II Men signed with Motown in 1991 and subsequently released their debut album, "Cooleyhighharmony," which reached number three on the Billboard 200 and spawned the hit singles "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." In 1992, the group had one of its biggest hits ever with the song "End of the Road," from the soundtrack to the Eddie Murphy film "Boomerang." The song spent 13 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, and went on to win two Grammy Awards. Boyz II Men followed that success with the 1993 album "Christmas Interpretations." The next year, they had a smash hit with the album "II," which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and launched the number-one hit songs "I'll Make Love to You" and "On Bended Knee." Another single, "Water Runs Dry," made it to number two. "II" went on to win the inaugural Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

In late 1995 and into early 1996, Boyz II Men had a huge hit with the single "One Sweet Day," a collaboration with Mariah Carey. The song spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, and charted in countries around the world. In 1997, Boyz II Men released the album "Evolution," their final one with Motown. After that, the group signed with Universal and released the album "Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya" in 2000. Boyz II Men soon left Universal and signed with Arista Records, through which they released the album "Full Circle" in 2002. That album was the group's last to include McCary. Now a trio, Boyz II Men released the cover album "Throwback, Vol. 1" in 2004. They followed that with "Winter/Reflections" in 2005 and "The Remedy" in 2006. The group's final two albums of the decade were the cover albums "Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA" (2007) and "Love" (2009). Kicking off the 2010s, Boyz II Men released another cover album, "Covered: Winter," which was released exclusively in Japan. Their next album, "Twenty," was released in 2011. Boyz II Men's subsequent albums were 2014's "Collide" and 2017's "Under the Streetlight," the latter a cover album. In 2018, the group was featured on Charlie Puth's song "If You Leave Me Now," from Puth's album "Voicenotes." Later, in 2024, Boyz II Men competed on the twelfth season of the reality singing competition series "The Masked Singer," and won the show performing as the 'Buffalos.'

Hit Properties

In 2018, Morris hosted the DIY Network television show "Hit Properties." On the show, he purchased and renovated a multimillion-dollar home in Orlando. "Hit Properties" was ultimately short-lived, airing just four episodes.