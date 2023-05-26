Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Feb 26, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Iowa City Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Musician, Singer-songwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Nate Ruess' Net Worth

What is Nate Ruess's Net Worth?

Nate Ruess is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has a net worth of $10 million.

Nate Ruess is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the pop rock band fun. With the band, he recorded such hit songs as "We Are Young" and "Some Nights," the former of which won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year. Among his other activities, Ruess co-founded the indie rock band The Format, and began a career as a solo artist in 2015.

Early Life and Education

Nate Ruess was born on February 26, 1982 in Iowa City, Iowa as the second child of Bess and Larry. Four years later, the family moved to a farm in Glendale, Arizona due to Ruess's recurring pneumonia. In Glendale, Ruess attended Deer Valley High School, graduating in 2000. While in school, he played in punk bands.

The Format

In 2002, Ruess formed the indie rock band The Format with his childhood friend Sam Means. The band subsequently released its debut EP, entitled "EP"; its first single, called "The First Single," was a local hit on Phoenix radio station KEDJ. This success led The Format to sign with Elektra Records. In 2003, the band released its first studio album, "Interventions + Lullabies." That was followed in 2005 by the EP "Snails." The Format released its second and final studio album, "Dog Problems," in the summer of 2006. Although the band made a surprise return and planned a series of reunion shows in 2020, the plans were ultimately dashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fun.

Immediately after The Format disbanded, Ruess formed a new band, fun., with Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost. The band went on to release its debut album, "Aim and Ignite," in 2009. It was with the group's second album, "Some Nights," that fun. achieved its commercial breakthrough. Released in early 2012, the album reached number three on the Billboard 200 and launched the number-one single "We Are Young." The second single, the title track, made it to number three. Fun. went on to receive six Grammy Award nominations, winning for Best New Artist and Song of the Year for "We Are Young." In 2014, fun. released the single "Sight of the Sun" for the HBO television series "Girls," and debuted the song "Harsh Lights" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The band then went on a hiatus.

Solo Career

With fun. on hiatus indefinitely, Ruess embarked on his solo career in 2015. He released his debut solo album, "Grand Romantic," in June; it was supported by the single "Nothing Without Love." The album reached number seven on the Billboard 200.

Featured Appearances

Ruess has been a featured artist on various songs over the years. In 2012, he was featured on Anthony Green's "Only Love." The next year, Ruess had one of the biggest hit songs of his career as a featured artist on Pink's number-one smash "Just Give Me a Reason," from her album "The Truth About Love." He was also featured on Eminem's "Headlights" the same year. Ruess has also been a featured artist on such songs as Brian Wilson's "Saturday Night" and the Hot Guy Band's "My Sacrifice." In 2021, he appeared alongside Gunna and Jeff Bhasker on Young Thug's "Love You More."

Other Media Work

Among his other work in the media, Ruess served as a guest advisor on the eighth season of the reality singing competition show "The Voice" in 2015. A few years after that, he served as a composer and lyricist for Keith Urban's album "Graffiti U." Ruess later had songwriting credits on Pink's album "Hurts 2B Human," Halsey's album "Manic," and Kesha's album "High Road."

Beyond music, Ruess launched the podcast "ClayneCast" in 2021. Focused on the "Lethal Weapon" television series, it was made available on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple. The second season of "ClayneCast" premiered in 2022.

Personal Life

Previously, from 2009 to 2013, Ruess dated fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, the sister of his fun. bandmate Jack. The pair partnered on various songs together, and also collaborated on the LGBTQ activist project the Ally Coalition. In 2014, Ruess began a relationship with fashion designer Charlotte Ronson. Together, they have a son named Levon and a daughter, and reside in New York City.

Real Estate

In 2014 Nate and Charlotte paid $2.55 million for a 2,500 square-foot lot in Manhattan's NoHo neighborhood. They listed this home for sale in March 2020 for $3.85 million. They accepted $3.235 million in April 2021.