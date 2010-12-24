Natasha Bedingfield net worth: Natasha Bedingfield is a British singer and songwriter who has a net worth of $13 million. Bedingfield is well known for her upbeat songs and melodies across the world.

She was born in England in 1981. Her first album, Unwritten, was released in 2004. For the album, she won a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the song "Unwritten." She has gone on to release multiple albums since, including Pocketful of Sunshing in 2008 and Strip Me in 2010. As well as European release N.B. in 2007 and Strip Me Away in 2011. She has since announced that she is working on her fourth studio album, which will be released nationwide. However, it has yet to be released. During this studio time, which started in 2012, she has contributed to Who I Am, a song on the Disney soundtrack for The Pirate Fairy, and Between the Raindrops, with the band Lighthouse. Bedingfield has been the speculation of many Hollywood romances, which she has denied to be true, including American singers Nick Lachey and Adam Levine. In 2009 she married Matt Robinson, a businessman in California. They were wed in March of that year in Malibu.

Real Estate: In 2009 Natasha and Matt paid $2.3 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. They sold this home in 2017 for $4.2 million.

In 2015 Natasha and Matt paid $1.65 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. They put the home on the market for $2.25 million in July 2020.