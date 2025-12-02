Nadine Coyle Net Worth

What Is Nadine Coyle's Net Worth?

Nadine Coyle is an Irish singer, songwriter, actress, and model who has a net worth of $12 million. Nadine Coyle was a member of the band Six before becoming a member of the successful girl group Girls Aloud. In 2001, Coyle became famous by beating more than 5,000 contestants on the Irish version of "Popstars." However, the regulations stated that all participants should be at least 18, whereas Nadine was only 16. When she revealed her real age after winning the final, the producers had to disqualify her from the program. It's been pretty much nonstop for Coyle since Girls Aloud had their first #1 single, "Sound of the Underground" way back in 2002. In 2006, the group's collection of greatest hits topped the U.K. charts, and in 2008, they released their final studio album, "Out of Control," which also reached #1 in the U.K. Nadine was ranked 35th on FHM magazine's "100 Sexiest Women of 2005" list. She has released the solo album "Insatiable" (2010) and the EP "Nadine" (2018), and she has appeared in the films "Surfing with William" (1999), "St Trinian's" (2007), "Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games" (2014), and "Pin Cushion" (2017).

Early Life

Nadine Coyle was born Nadine Elizabeth Louise Coyle on June 15, 1985, in Derry, Northern Ireland. She is the daughter of Niall and Lillian Coyle. When Nadine was just two years old, her parents realized that she had a talent for singing when they heard her perform the Drifters' song "Saturday Night at the Movies." Coyle wasn't very interested in her education, but she received good grades. She recorded a demo with the songs "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "Summertime," "Fields of Gold," and "Love Is," and she sent it to "The Late Late Show" and music manager Louis Walsh.

Career

In 2001, 16-year-old Nadine auditioned for the Irish version of "Popstars" and earned a spot in the band Six. However, she was disqualified after it was revealed that she had lied about her age. Louis Walsh was a judge on "Popstars," and he encouraged Coyle to audition for "Popstars: The Rivals" in 2002. The goal of the competition was to create a boy band and a girl group to participate in a "battle of the sexes" in an attempt to have a Christmas single reach #1 on the UK Singles Chart. Nadine was chosen for the girl group Girls Aloud alongside Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, and Kimberley Walsh, and their single "Sound of the Underground" topped the UK Singles Chart and won the competition. The group holds the record for the shortest amount of time between a band's formation and a single reaching #1. Girls Aloud released their debut album, "Sound of the Underground," on May 26, 2003, and it reached #2 on the UK Albums Chart and #6 on the Irish Albums Chart and was certified Platinum in the U.K. The singles "No Good Advice," "Life Got Cold," and "Jump" all reached the top three in the U.K., Ireland, and Scotland.

In 2004, Girls Aloud released the album "What Will the Neighbours Say?," and it reached #4 on the Scottish Albums Chart and #6 on the UK Albums Chart and was certified 2× Platinum in the U.K. and Ireland. The single "I'll Stand by You" reached #1 in the U.K., and "The Show" and "Love Machine" peaked at #2 in the U.K. "I'll Stand by You" and "The Show" both reached #1 in Scotland. Next, they released the 2005 album, "Chemistry," which reached #4 on the UK Albums Chart and #11 on the UK Albums Chart and went Platinum in the U.K. and Ireland. The album featured four top 10 singles (in the U.K.): "Long Hot Summer," "Biology," "See the Day," and "Whole Lotta History." In 2007, the group released the album "Tangled Up," and it peaked at #4 on the UK Albums and Scottish Albums charts and went Platinum in the U.K. and Gold in Ireland. The singles "Sexy! No No No…," "Call the Shots," and "Can't Speak French" reached the top 10 in the U.K. and Scotland.

In 2008, Girls Aloud released their final studio album, "Out of Control." The album reached #1 in the U.K. and Scotland and #7 in Ireland, and it was certified 2× Platinum in the U.K. and Ireland. In 2009, the group went on hiatus and began pursuing solo projects. Coyle released the solo album "Insatiable" in 2010, followed by the EP "Nadine" in 2018. "Insatiable" reached #2 on the Irish Independent Albums Chart and #4 on the UK Independent Albums Chart, and the title track peaked at #3 on the UK Indie Chart. In 2012, Girls Aloud reunited for their tenth anniversary and released the single "Something New," a charity single for Children in Need. In early 2013, they embarked on the "Ten: The Hits Tour," and after the tour ended, the group disbanded. In 2019, Nadine competed on the reality series "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!," finishing in fifth place.

Personal Life

When Nadine was 17, she found a lump in her breast. She stated, "It did go through my mind it might be cancer…Then the results came back clear, and everything was fine and as I started to feel better about my health generally it just kind of disappeared and I haven't had any trouble since." Coyle moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and later opened an Irish pub restaurant called Nadine's Irish Mist in Sunset Beach, California. She closed the business in 2015 and returned to Ireland. On February 10, 2014, Nadine welcomed a daughter, Anaíya, with Jason Bell. Coyle and Bell dated from 2008 to 2011, then they reconciled in 2013. They split up again in 2019 as a result of "their increasingly distanced lives," as Jason didn't move to Ireland with Nadine. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell moved there to help co-parent Anaíya with Coyle.

Awards and Nominations

In 2009, Girls Aloud won a Brit Award for Best British Single of the Year for "The Promise." The group has set Guinness World Records for Most Consecutive Top 10 Hits by a Female Group (2007) and Most Successful Reality TV Girl Pop Group (2009).