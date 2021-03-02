Morgan Wallen Net Worth: Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter with a net worth of XYZ. Initially, Wallen gained notoriety while competing in the sixth season of "The Voice." When he was eventually eliminated from the reality show, Morgan signed a record deal in 2015 and released a debut EP entitled "Stand Alone." Three years later, he followed up with a commercially-successful debut studio album entitled "If I Know Me." A second album followed in 2021, cementing Wallen's position as one of the most promising new country stars.

Morgan's rise to fame has not been without controversy. One notable legal issue occured in 2020, when he was arrested at a bar for disorderly conduct. Wallen has also faced widespread criticism for not wearing a mask at a party during the Covid-19 pandemic – especially since he was photographed kissing multiple women. This controversy led to his performance on "Saturday Night Live" being postponed. Things became even worse when he was caught uttering the N-word in public. In 2021, Wallen was dropped from his record label as a result of this error. In addition, many radio networks stopped playing his music.

Early Life: Morgan Cole Wallen was born on May 13th of 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee. Raised in a Baptist family, Morgan's father was a pastor. Wallen started his journey into music very early, and his parents arranged piano and violin lessons while he was still very young. Initially, Morgan displayed considerable potential as an athlete. His performances for his high school basketball team were so impressive that he was even offered a scholarship. However, a career-ending injury saw him switch gears and focus on music instead.

Career: Morgan Wallen's career began when he competed on "The Voice." Although he was eliminated during the playoffs, Morgan would soon return to the world stage. During his time on the show, Wallen made a few valuable connections and was able to sign a record deal. He then released an EP called "Stand Alone" before signing a new record deal with Big Loud Records.

In 2016, he began work on a debut studio album. Singles like "The Way I Talk," "You Make It Easy," and "Up Down" were released over the next two years, and in 2018 Morgan finally released the album "If I Know Me." One of the most successful tracks from this album was "Whiskey Glasses," which topped the country charts.

His next album was released in 2020, and it was entitled "Dangerous: The Double Album." This entry was even more successful than his first, and it featured tracks like "More than My Hometown" and "7 Summers." Even though his racial slur controversy put a dent in his momentum, Wallen continued to be incredibly popular. In fact, data shows that both physical and digital album sales increased by up to 100% after the controversy emerged.

Controversy: In 2020, Morgan experienced his first major controversy when he was arrested outside of Kid Rock's bar in Nashville. Wallen was heavily intoxicated, and he was charged with disorderly conduct. After this incident, Wallen publicly apologized to his fans on social media. Despite the fact that he obviously regretted his actions, Wallen suffered another controversial moment later in 2020.

Footage emerged that showed Morgan partying at a bar in Alabama. That alone wouldn't have been controversial, but Wallen was not wearing a mask or respecting social distancing guidelines. He was even kissing female multiple college students. The fact that he had violated Covid-19 protocols made "Saturday Night Live" cancel his scheduled performance that year. However, Wallen later appeared in a sketch on the show, parodying the incident.

With that controversy seemingly dealt with, Morgan didn't wait long before making an even more shocking error. In late January, a clip emerged that clearly showed Wallen using the N-word with friends. Immediately, Morgan issued a number of apologies for his actions. It wasn't enough. A wide range of radio networks removed Wallen's music from the air, and his record label contract was suspended indefinitely. In addition, his latest album became ineligible for multiple country music awards. Wallen apologized on social media once again, and this time he urged his fans not to defend him.