What Is Mikey Graham's Net Worth?

Mikey Graham is an Irish singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Mikey Graham is best known for being a member of the pop group Boyzone alongside Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Shane Lynch, and Ronan Keating. Boyzone has sold more than 25 million albums, and they have had nine #1 singles in Ireland and six #1 singles in the U.K. The group has released the studio albums "Said and Done" (1995), "A Different Beat" (1996), "Where We Belong" (1998), "Brother" (2010), "BZ20" (2013), "Dublin to Detroit" (2014), and "Thank You & Goodnight" (2018), and their #1 singles include "Love Me for a Reason," "Key to My Life," "So Good," "Father and Son," "Words," and "No Matter What." In 2010, Graham competed on the ITV reality series "Dancing on Ice," finishing in sixth place, and he was runner-up in Eurosong 2010, a competition to choose Ireland's song for the Eurovision Song Contest. He released the solo album "Meet Me Halfway" in 2001, and he appeared in the films "Fatal Deviation" (1998), "Hey Mr DJ" (2003), and "Situations Vacant" (2008). He also appeared on the docuseries "Hollywood Trials" (2008) and the reality show "Celebrity Apprentice Ireland" (2013).

Early Life

Mikey Graham was born Michael Christopher Charles Graham on August 15, 1972, in Dublin, Ireland. He is the son of Sheila, a homemaker, and William, a carpenter. Mikey grew up with six older siblings on the Northside of Dublin, and he attended Billie Barry Stage School. At a young age, Graham began appearing in TV commercials for products such as T-Mobile and Mikado biscuits. Before finding fame, he worked as a mechanic, a trait he shares with his Boyzone bandmate Shane Lynch. In a 2010 interview, Lynch revealed that during the band's early days, he and Graham got into an argument about exhaust pipes. He stated, "And, believe it or not, we fell out over that and we didn't talk for years. We worked together but there was always the clear understanding that at that moment we were two individuals who had absolutely nothing in common."

Career

Before joining Boyzone, Graham was in a band called Ivory. In 1993, he auditioned for the band that would become known as Boyzone, singing the Meat Loaf song "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad." Mikey originally wasn't selected for the final line-up, but after manager Louis Walsh fired two members of the group, he hired Graham. Before splitting up in 2000, Boyzone released the studio albums "Said and Done" (1995), "A Different Beat" (1996), and "Where We Belong" (1998). Their first two albums were certified 3x Platinum in the U.K., and "Where We Belong" went 5× Platinum in the U.K. and 2× Platinum in Denmark and Norway. All three albums reached #1 on the UK Albums Chart. Those albums featured seven singles that topped the charts in Ireland: "Love Me for a Reason," "Key to My Life," "So Good," "Father and Son," "Words," "All That I Need," and "No Matter What." Mikey was known as "the quiet one" in the group, and in a 2009 interview with "WalesOnline," he stated, "Creatively and musically, what I wanted to do personally wasn't what was required for the band's product so that suppression of what I wanted led to low self-esteem."

After Boyzone disbanded, Graham became depressed, but he gradually recovered. He studied acting in the U.S. and appeared in the films "Fatal Deviation" (1998), "Hey Mr DJ" (2003), and "Situations Vacant" (2008). He released the solo album "Meet Me Halfway" in 2001. The album featured the singles "You're My Angel," "If You'd Only… (Make Up Your Mind)," and "You Could Be My Everything," and "You're My Angel," reached #13 in the U.K. and #15 in Ireland. Before Boyzone reunited in 2007, Mikey studied Music Technology and Sound Production. After Boyzone reunited, the group embarked on a 29-date tour and released the 2008 greatest hits album "Back Again… No Matter What." They followed that album with the studio albums "Brother" (2010), "BZ20" (2013), "Dublin to Detroit" (2014), and "Thank You & Goodnight" (2018). "Brother" topped the charts in Ireland, Scotland, and the U.K., and "BZ20" and "Thank You & Goodnight" reached the top 10 all three countries. After they reunited, Boyzone had a #1 single in Ireland with "Gave It All Away" from "Brother." The group split up again in 2019, and Mikey subsequently retired from public life. In 2025, he appeared in the documentary "Boyzone: No Matter What," in which he revealed that he hadn't spoken to the other members of the group in five years. He decided not to join his former bandmates in promoting the series.

Personal Life

Mikey married Karen Corradi on August 14, 2004. They welcomed a daughter, Sienna Nicole, in 2006. Graham also has a daughter named Hannah from his previous relationship with Sharon Keane.

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Boyzone won a Metro Broadcast Corporation Hit Award for Best Team Achievement and earned a BRIT Award nomination for Best International Newcomer. In 1997, they won a BRIT Award for Best International Group, an Irish Music Award for Best Group, and an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song for "Picture of You." In 1998, "No Matter What" received The Record of the Year award for Best Single, an award voted on by the U.K. public, and won a BRIT Award for Best International Single. In 1999, Boyzone won BRIT Awards for Best International Group and Best International Single for "When the Going Gets Tough" as well as MTV Europe Music Awards for Best UK and Ireland Act and Best Album for the greatest hits album "By Request."