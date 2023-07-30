Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Oct 23, 1985 (37 years old) Place of Birth: San Pedro Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.7 m) Profession: Record producer, Guitarist, Songwriter, Dancer, Singer-songwriter, Composer, Musician Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Miguel Jontel Pimentel's Net Worth

What is Miguel's Net Worth?

Miguel is an American musician, songwriter, and producer who has a net worth of $12 million.

Miguel released his debut studio album, "All I Want is You," in 2010. One of the album's singles, "Sure Thing," became a global sleeper hit much later due to its extensive use on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Miguel's other albums include "Kaleidoscope Dream," "Wildheart," and "War & Leisure," all of which achieved commercial and critical success.

Early Life

Miguel Jontel Pimentel was born on October 23, 1985 in Los Angeles, California and was raised in San Pedro. He is of African-American and Mexican descent. When Miguel was eight, his parents divorced. Growing up, he was very passionate about music, and in high school was introduced to a member of the production company Drop Squad.

Career Beginnings

Having been introduced to the production company Drop Squad in high school, Miguel began learning the ins and outs of the recording studio. This culminated in him signing a deal with Drop Squad in 2000. Four years later, he signed with the independent record label Black Ice and began working on his debut studio album. However, the album was ultimately shelved, and Miguel chose to leave Black Ice.

Studio Albums and EPs

Miguel signed a recording contract with Jive Records in late 2007. He subsequently recorded the album "All I Want is You," which was to be his official debut. However, his former label Black Ice sued him for breach of contract, putting the release of the album on hold. Following the settlement of his contract dispute with Black Ice, Miguel finally released "All I Want is You" in late 2010. Initially, the album performed poorly on the charts, partly due to the ongoing dissolution of Jive Records. Its singles "Sure Thing" and "Quickie" were solidly successful, however. After falling off the Billboard 200 for three weeks, "All I Want is You" grew into a sleeper hit and steadily climbed the chart before peaking at number 37 in May of 2011. Miguel went on to record his second album, "Kaleidoscope Dream," for RCA Records. A commercial hit, it debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 and launched the successful single "Adorn," which reached number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100. The other singles were "Do You…" and "How Many Drinks?"

Miguel released his third studio album, "Wildheart," in the summer of 2015. Another commercial and critical success for the artist, it peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and earned a pair of Grammy Award nominations, including Best Urban Contemporary Album. In late 2017, Miguel released his fourth studio album, "War & Leisure." Featuring guest appearances by Rick Ross, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and Kali Uchis, among other artists, the album debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 and reached number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its lead single, "Sky Walker," became one of Miguel's highest-charting singles as a lead artist, peaking at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. He went on to release the Spanish-language EP "Te Lo Dije" in 2019, followed by another EP, "Art Dealer Chic 4," in 2021.

Music Collaborations and Contributions

Miguel has collaborated with numerous other recording artists throughout the years. Toward the beginning of his career, he contributed vocals to albums by Blu & Exile, Usher, Asher Roth, and Musiq Soulchild, among others. In the summer of 2013, Miguel had one of his biggest commercial hits with the single "#Beautiful," a collaboration with Mariah Carey. The song peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at number three on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. A few years later, Miguel was the opening act for Sia's Nostalgic for the Present Tour. In 2017, he sang a duet of the song "Remember Me" with Natalia Lafourcade for the Pixar animated film "Coco." Among his many other collaborations, Miguel has recorded songs with Alicia Keys, Diplo, Wale, J. Cole, Ludacris, Mac Miller, Kygo, and Jhené Aiko.

Miguel Leg Drop

While performing his hit single "Adorn" at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013, Miguel made a failed leap across the stage that resulted in him landing on and injuring two women in the audience. The incident became known as the "Miguel Leg Drop," and went viral online via myriad gifs and other memes.

Acting

In addition to making music, Miguel has acted in some films. In 2016, he played a Cuban-American gangster in Ben Affleck's period crime drama "Live by Night," and the year after that appeared in Kathryn Bigelow's period crime drama "Detroit." In 2020, Miguel voiced the evil Dr. Arcannis in the Netflix animated film "Fearless."

Political Advocacy

Miguel is involved in some political causes. He has partnered with Revolve Impact and headlined the Schools Not Prisons tour, spreading awareness of mass incarceration in California. Miguel has also worked to promote awareness of the corruption and abuse present in the US immigration system. In early 2019, he teamed up with Benny Blanco and Calvin Harris to release a music video for the song "I Found You," in tandem with a nationwide campaign exposing the challenges faced by immigrants waiting for asylum.

Personal Life

In 2005, Miguel began a romantic relationship with model, singer, and actress Nazanin Mandi. The two got engaged in early 2016 and married in late 2018. They eventually divorced in 2022 on account of irreconcilable differences.

Real Estate

In February 2022 Miguel paid $4.9 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. The seller was Leonardo DiCaprio, who bought the home four years prior for $10,000 higher than his sale price. DiCaprio bought the home from producer/performer Moby.