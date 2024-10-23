What is Michael McCary's Net Worth?

Michael McCary is an American singer who has a net worth of $10 million. Michael McCary is best known for his deep bass voice as a former member of the vocal harmony rhythm & blues group Boyz II Men. After taking the music world by storm in the 1990s, health issues, which he kept secret from his bandmates, led to his disappearance from the music industry, and fractured relationships went unmended for 21 years.

Early Years

Michael Sean McCary was born on December 16, 1971, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Robert McCary Sr. and Omarnetta Thomas.

Boys II Men

The group Boyz II Men – originally called Unique Attraction- was formed in 1985 by students at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts. Initially, the group consisted of classmates Michael Grimaldi, Nathan Morris, Marc Nelson, George Baldi, Jon Shoats, and Marguerite Walker. Baldi, Shoats, and Walker left the group upon their high school graduation. As members left and others joined, baritone Nathan Morris eventually found himself in a quartet with tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, and bass vocalist Michael McCary. Inspired by the popular boy band New Edition, the group decided to rename itself Boys II Men after a New Edition song.

The first album recorded by Boyz II Men – "Cooleyhighharmony" – was released on April 30, 1991 by Motown. Their album "Christmas Interpretations" followed in 1993 and "II" in 1994. On September 23, 1997, their album "Evolution" was released, and the album "Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya" would roll out in 2000. Their last album as a quartet – "Full Circle" – was released on June 11, 2002.

Boyz II Men became universally famous not only for their romantic ballads but for their upbeat dance songs as well. Their first single "Motownphilly," released in 1991, reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 list. Their 1992 single "End of the Road" topped the charts and set a record for spending the next thirteen weeks there. The group broke that record themselves with their single "I'll Make Love to You," which stayed at number one for fourteen weeks, and again with the single "One Sweet Day," which remained in the top spot for sixteen weeks.

Boys II Men was nominated for five American Music Awards in 1992 and won Favorite Soul/R&B New Artist. The following year, they were nominated for two American Music Awards and won both Favorite Pop/Rock Song for "End of the Road" and Favorite Soul/R&B Band.

They won three of the four American Music Awards they were nominated for in 1995: Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Favorite Soul/R&B Single and Favorite Pop/Rock Song for "I'll Make Love To You." The next year – nominated for five American Music Awards, they won Favorite Soul/R&B Album and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for "II." The group also won for Favorite Pop/Rock Band that year as well as the following year.

Boyz II Men won three of the eight Billboard Music Awards they were nominated for: Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song for "End of the Road," and Billboard Music Special Hot 100 for "One Sweet Day."

They also won four of the fifteen Grammy Awards they were nominated for: Best R&B Performance by a Duo for "Cooleyhighharmony" in 1992, "End of the Road" in 1993, and, in 1995, Best R&B Performance By a Duo for "I'll Make Love to You" and Best R&B Album for "II."

Of the nine Soul Train Music Awards they were nominated for, they won seven, including Entertainer of the Year and Best R&B Music Video. Although they didn't walk away with any MTV Video Music Award trophies, they were nominated four times.

In 2003, after severe back pains had begun to plague Michael McCary, he split from Boys II Men. He kept his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis a secret from his bandmates, who publicly spoke out about a rift having taken place in the group due to McCary's lack of motivation, proven by his failure to regularly show up for work. Boys II Men went on performing as a trio, and McCary felt completely betrayed by his former bandmates speaking about him so negatively that he cut off all communication with them at that time.

McCary publicly announced in 2016 that he had been struggling with a medical condition for many years. On August 30, 2024, he joined Boys II Men onstage during a show in Las Vegas for the first time in 21 years and hinted at a future collaboration.

Personal Life

Michael McCary was married for fourteen years. He and his wife split up in 2009 after having three children together. McCary publicly admits that he made no attempt to keep in touch with his children following the divorce, a decision he came to regret.