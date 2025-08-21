What is Meredith Brooks's Net Worth?

Meredith Brooks is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer who has a net worth of $2 million. Meredith Brooks is best known for her 1997 studio album "Blurring the Edges" and its hit single "Bitch," which charted in several countries and earned two Grammy Award nominations. Her subsequent album releases included "Deconstruction" (1999), "Bad Bad One" (2002), and the children's album "If I Could Be…" (2007).

Early Life

Meredith Brooks was born on June 12, 1958 in Corvallis, Oregon.

Sapphire

In 1976, Brooks began her music career as part of the all-female band Sapphire, which was originally based in Eugene, Oregon. A five-person band at first, Sapphire became a quartet after relocating to Seattle, Washington on Brooks's urging. This lineup lasted until 1982.

The Graces

Brooks formed her second band, the pop rock group the Graces, in 1987. She made up a trio that also included Charlotte Caffey and Gia Ciambotti. Signed to A&M Records, the Graces released their debut album, "Perfect View," in 1989. It was supported by the lead single "Lay Down Your Arms," which was a moderate success on the Billboard Hot 100. After the group's subsequent singles flopped, the Graces were dropped by their label and Brooks left the band.

Solo Career

Brooks released her self-titled debut solo album in 1986. It didn't make much of a commercial impression, and Brooks turned her attention to her band the Graces before temporarily retiring from the music industry. She returned to solo recording in 1995 after landing a contract with Capitol Records. Brooks went on to have her greatest career success in 1997, when she released the single "Bitch." The song was an international hit, charting in numerous countries around the world and peaking at number two in the United States and Canada. It later received two Grammy Award nominations: Best Rock Song and Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. "Bitch" served as the lead single from Brooks's second album, "Blurring the Edges," which was an overall commercial success. The album peaked at number 22 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, number five on the UK Albums Chart, and in the top ten in several other countries. To support the album, Brooks toured the US and Europe and performed at Lilith Fair. Around this time, she opened for the Rolling Stones in Argentina and became the victim of an impatient, hostile crowd that hurled objects at her.

Following the moderate commercial success of her third solo single, "What Would Happen," Brooks experienced a career decline. Her 1999 album "Deconstruction" failed to chart in the United States and she was subsequently dropped from Capitol Records. Brooks went on to sign with Gold Circle Records and release her next album, "Bad Bad One," in the spring of 2002. She recorded and produced the album herself in a home studio she built. The album did not find commercial success, however, and Gold Circle Records soon shut down. In 2004, Brooks reissued "Bad Bad One" under the title "Shine" through her production company Kissing Booth Records. She released her fifth solo album, "If I Could Be…," in 2007; a children's music album, it was inspired by the birth of her son in 2004.

Other Projects and Collaborations

Beyond her own music, Brooks co-wrote and produced Jennifer Love Hewitt's 2002 breakout album "BareNaked," which became Hewitt's most commercially successful album to date. Brooks also co-produced Hilary Duff's hit 2003 album "Metamorphosis." Through her production company Kissing Booth Studios, she has helped to develop Portland-area singer-songwriter and guitarist Becca. Brooks has worked with many other young artists, as well, including "American Idol" contestant Haley Johnsen and "The Voice" contestant Juliet Simms. In 2018, Brooks was credited as a co-writer on Bebe Rexha's worldwide hit song "I'm a Mess," which borrows parts of its melody from Brooks's hit "Bitch."