What is Melissa O'Neil's Net Worth?

Melissa O'Neil is a Canadian actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Melissa O'Neill rose to fame in 2005 as the winner of the third season of the reality television competition show "Canadian Idol." She went on to release her self-titled debut album toward the end of that year. As an actress, O'Neil has appeared on such television series as "Dark Matter," "This Life," "Rogue," "iZombie," and "The Rookie."

Early Life and Education

Melissa O'Neil was born on July 12, 1988 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She has Chinese ancestry through her mother. As a teenager, O'Neil attended Lester B. Pearson High School, where she performed in musicals and played rugby and basketball.

Canadian Idol

In early 2005, during her last year of high school, O'Neil auditioned for the third season of the reality television competition show "Canadian Idol." She ended up making it all the way to the final two, alongside Rex Goudie. In the finale in September, O'Neil was crowned the winner of the show, making her the first female winner of "Canadian Idol."

Recording Career

After winning "Canadian Idol," O'Neil signed a recording contract with Sony BMG Canada and released her first single, "Alive." The single debuted at number one on the Canadian singles chart and went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the CRIA. O'Neil released her self-titled debut album in November of 2005; in addition to "Alive," it included the singles "Let it Go" and "Speechless." In February of 2006, O'Neil went on her first solo tour, with her "Canadian Idol" runner-up Rex Goudie serving as her supporting act. She went on to earn a Juno Award nomination for New Artist of the Year. In 2009, O'Neil became the lead singer of the funk group God Made Me Funky.

Musical Theater

O'Neil transitioned into musical theater in 2007 as a featured singer in a production of "Dirty Dancing" in Toronto. She next appeared in "High School Musical" and "Country Legends," both at the Drayton Theatre Festival. In 2010, O'Neil starred in the Stage West Calgary production of "British Invasion" and the Elgin Theatre Calgary production of "Beauty and the Beast: The Savagely Silly Family Musical." The following year, she made her Stratford Festival debut in "Jesus Christ Superstar," playing Martha, Maid by the Fire. O'Neil reprised the role on Broadway in 2012. In 2014, she appeared on Broadway as part of the ensemble of "Les Misérables"; she also understudied for the roles of Fantine and Éponine.

Television and Film Acting

O'Neil began acting on television in 2015. That year, she had a recurring role on the CBC series "This Life" and began a main role on the science-fiction series "Dark Matter," which aired on Syfy and Space. O'Neil continued her role on "Dark Matter" for three seasons until the show was canceled in 2017. Meanwhile, she had a recurring role on the police drama series "Rogue" and a guest role on the sitcom "Second Jen." O'Neil had two more recurring roles in 2018: as Suki in the fourth season of the supernatural procedural series "iZombie" and Janice in the first season of the thriller series "Condor," based on the novel "Six Days of the Condor" and its film adaptation. Also in 2018, O'Neil began playing the main role of LAPD officer Lucy Chen on the ABC police drama series "The Rookie." She reprised the role in two episodes of the spinoff series "The Rookie: Feds" in 2022. O'Neil's other acting credits include the 2017 web series "Lost Generation" and Paul Feig's 2018 black comedy mystery film "A Simple Favor."

Video Games

In 2016, O'Neil voiced the main role of Faye Lau in the online action roleplaying game "Tom Clancy's The Division." She voiced the character again in the 2019 sequel "Tom Clancy's The Division 2."