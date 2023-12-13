Melanie Martinez Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Apr 28, 1995 (28 years old) Place of Birth: New York City, U.S. Gender: Female Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, director, photographer, screenwriter, visual artist 💰 Compare Melanie Martinez's Net Worth

Melanie Martinez is a singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $8 million. Melanie Martinez first gained recognition in 2012 as a contestant on the third season of the reality television singing competition series "The Voice." Since then, she has released such successful albums as "Cry Baby," "K-12," and "Portals." Martinez is known for her dark fairytale-like image and sound, including her baby doll-inspired outfits and emotional, nostalgic lyrics.

Early Life and Education

Melanie Martinez was born on April 28, 1995 in the Queens borough of New York City to Mery and Jose. She has Dominican and Puerto Rican ancestry. When Martinez was four years old, the family moved to Long Island. Martinez attended Plaza Elementary School, where she developed passions for singing and poetry. She was a very emotional child, and had few friends. As a teenager, Martinez attended Baldwin High School and taught herself how to play the guitar.

The Voice

In 2012, after competing in the MSG Network's "Varsity Talent Show," Martinez became a contestant on the third season of the NBC reality singing competition series "The Voice." She auditioned on the show singing Britney Spears's "Toxic," and was selected to be coached by Adam Levine. Martinez went on to perform such songs as "Hit the Road Jack," "Seven Nation Army," "Too Close," and "Crazy." She made it to the top six before being eliminated by audience vote.

Music Career

Martinez began working on original material after being eliminated from "The Voice." In early 2014, she released her debut single, "Dollhouse," which was produced and cowritten by the songwriting duo Kinetics & One Love. The song was subsequently featured on an EP of the same name, which was released through Atlantic Records. Martinez then embarked on the Dollhouse Tour. In 2015, she released the singles "Pity Party," "Soap," and "Sippy Cup," which preceded the release of her debut studio album, "Cry Baby." A visual concept album centered on a fantasy version of Martinez, "Cry Baby" reached number six on the Billboard 200. In 2016, Martinez released an EP called "Pity Party" exclusively in the UK, Ireland, and Mexico. Later that year, she released the EP "Cry Baby's Extra Clutter," a physical vinyl release of the bonus tracks from "Cry Baby," plus a previously released Christmas-themed single.

Martinez released her second studio album, "K-12," in 2019. It was accompanied by the release of an eponymous musical fantasy horror film that Martinez wrote, directed, and designed the costumes for. The album was a big hit, debuting at number three on the Billboard 200. In 2020, Martinez released the EP "After School." The same year, she released the standalone singles "Copy Cat," featuring Tierra Whack, and "Fire Drill," which had been featured in the "K-12" film. In 2023, Martinez released her third studio album, "Portals," which was supported by the singles "Death" and "Void." Both singles charted on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Martinez's first appearances on the chart. Martinez went on to embark on the Portals Tour. In late 2023, she announced a 21-date North American tour called the Trilogy Tour to support all three of her studio albums.

Style and Influences

Martinez's musical style has been described as combining various categories of pop, including art pop, dark pop, and electropop. Hip hop, R&B, and experimental sounds have also been identified in her work. Martinez has a mezzo-soprano voice and wispy, emotional delivery that critics have likened to singers Lorde and Lana Del Rey. Her music is often fairytale-like and based on personal experiences, and incorporates uncanny nostalgic sounds such as music boxes and other toys.

In terms of her major influences, Martinez has cited such artists as Britney Spears, Shakira, Brandy, Christina Aguilera, and Tupac Shakur as being formative to her music. She has also mentioned artists as diverse as Feist, Kimbra, Regina Spektor, and the Beatles as influences. Meanwhile, Martinez has said that the visuals in her music videos have been inspired by such artists as Mark Ryden, Tim Burton, and Nicoletta Ceccoli.

Fragrances and Lipsticks

In 2016, Martinez launched her first fragrance, Cry Baby Perfume Milk. The fragrance was distributed by her record label Atlantic, making the company the first-ever record label to distribute a fragrance. Martinez also partnered with the cosmetics company Lime Crime to release two lipsticks. Later, in 2023, she announced the launch of her Portals Perfume collection, which comprises four fragrances developed in collaboration with the perfumery Flower Shop Perfumes.

Personal Life

Martinez is openly bisexual. She has previously been in relationships with Michael Keenan, Oliver Tree, and Verde, among others.

In late 2017, an ex-girlfriend of Martinez's named Timothy Heller accused Martinez of having sexually assaulted and raped her. Martinez responded the next day saying the allegations "horrified" her, and denied any wrongdoing.

Real Estate

In August 2022 Melanie paid $2.1 million for a home in the LA suburb of Bell Canyon. She listed this property for sale in November 2023 for $2.85 million.

In the middle of 2023 Melanie paid $3.1 million for an 11-acre property in an area north of Malibu.