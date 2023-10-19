Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Singers Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Mar 25, 1975 (48 years old) Place of Birth: London Borough of Camden Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 2 in (1.6 m) Profession: Singer, Actor, Real estate development, Songwriter, Television presenter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Melanie Blatt's Net Worth

Melanie Blatt is an English singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Melanie Blatt rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the girl group All Saints. With the group, she recorded the UK number-one singles "Never Ever," "Bootie Call," "Pure Shores," and "Black Coffee." Blatt has also had a career as a solo artist, releasing the singles "Do Me Wrong" and "See Me."

Early Life and Education

Melanie Blatt was born on March 25, 1975 in the London Borough of Camden to a French mother and a British father, who named her after the American folk singer Melanie Safka. She has a younger sister named Jasmine. As a youth, Blatt attended Fitzjohn's Primary School in London, where her music teacher immediately recognized her talent and encouraged her parents to send her to a theatre school. They did just that, sending Blatt to the Sylvia Young Theatre School. While studying there, she played the young Eponine in a production of "Les Misérables."

Career Beginnings

In 1993, Blatt joined her first band, Drive, singing under the name Melanie Guillaume. The band released one single, "Curfew." Blatt also did backing vocals for Dreadzone and Denise van Outen.

All Saints

After singing with Drive and doing backing vocals for other artists, Blatt was signed to ZTT Records in 1993. Shaznay Lewis and Simone Rainford were also signed around the same time, leading music manager Ron Tom to decide that the girls should become a group. They ended up calling themselves All Saints 1.9.7.5. after the recording studio and the year of their births. The group struggled to achieve commercial success early on, and was dropped by ZTT Records after Rainford left the group. In 1996, Rainford was replaced by sisters Nicole and Natalie Appleton, and the group signed to London Records under the shortened name All Saints. The following year, All Saints released its debut single, "I Know Where It's At," which reached number four in the UK. The group had its international breakthrough with its second single, "Never Ever," which topped the UK chart and peaked in the top ten in the US, Canada, and in many European countries. "Never Ever" was included on All Saints' self-titled debut album, which was released in late 1997. The album peaked at number two on the UK Albums Chart and spawned a pair of additional UK number-one singles, "Bootie Call" and "Under the Bridge/Lady Marmalade."

All Saints scored its first and only number-one album in the UK with "Saints & Sinners," its second studio album. Released in 2000, the album included the UK number-one singles "Pure Shores" and "Black Coffee." Amid tensions between the members of the group, All Saints disbanded the following year. In early 2006, the group got back together and signed a deal with Parlophone Records. All Saints went on to release its third studio album, "Studio 1," toward the end of the year. The album was unable to reach the commercial heights of its predecessors, peaking at number 40 in the UK. However, its lead single, "Rock Steady," was a solid success, reaching number three on the UK Singles Chart. Due to the disappointing performance of "Studio 1," All Saints was dropped by Parlophone, and eventually disbanded for a second time in 2009. The group later reunited for a series of live performances in 2014. Two years after that, All Saints released its fourth studio album, "Red Flag," which made it to number three on the UK Albums Chart. That was followed in 2018 by "Testament," which peaked at number 15.

Solo Career

Following the first breakup of All Saints in 2001, Blatt embarked on a solo career. In her first release, she was featured on the song "TwentyFourSeven" by the garage duo Artful Dodger. Next, she replaced Kelis's vocals on the UK release of the song "I'm Leavin'," by Outsidaz and Rah Digga. In 2003, Blatt released her debut solo single, "Do Me Wrong." Her subsequent single was "See Me," which was created for the 2005 animated film "Robots." Although Blatt had begun working on a new album, the album was shelved when All Saints got back together.

Film and Television Appearances

In 2000, Blatt starred alongside her fellow All Saints members Nicole and Natalie Appleton in the crime film "Honest," directed by ex-Eurythmics members Dave Stewart. The next year, she appeared in the sex comedy film "Dog Eat Dog." Later, in 2007, Blatt began co-hosting the British music interview television show "The Hot Desk." During her tenure on the show through 2010, she was joined by such co-hosts as Dave Berry, Emma Willis, and her All Saints bandmate Nicole Appleton. Blatt went on to serve as a judge on the New Zealand version of the reality music competition show "The X Factor" from 2013 to 2015.

In 2022, Blatt competed in the 17th season of the reality cooking show "Celebrity MasterChef," and ended up as a finalist. The year after that, she competed in the first celebrity edition of the BBC's "Race Across the World." Blatt was joined by her mother Helene as they competed in a journey starting in Marrakesh, Morocco and ending in Tromsø, Norway.

Personal Life

In 1998, Blatt married bassist Stuart Zender, formerly of the band Jamiroquai. The couple had a daughter named Lilyella late that year. Blatt and Zender eventually divorced in 2006.