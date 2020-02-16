Megan Thee Stallion net worth: Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, actress, and songwriter who has a net worth of $3 million. She is most well known for her single "Hot Girl Summer".

Megan Thee Stallion was born in Bexar County, Texas in February 1995. She released her debut mixtape Fever in 2019 which reached #5 on the U Rap chart, #6 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and #10 on the Billboard 200 chart. Megan Thee Stallion released the extended plays Make It Hot in 2017 and Tina Snow in 2018. Her single "Big Ole Freak" was certified gold and reached #23 on the US rap chart and #2 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Megan Thee Stallion's single "Hot Girl Summer" (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign) reached #5 on the US Rap chart, #7 on the US R&B Hip-Hop/R&B chart, and #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her single "Cash Shit" (featuring DaBaby) reached #14 on the US Rap chart. Megan Thee Stallion won an MTV Video Music Award, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and two BET Hip Hop Awards in 2019.